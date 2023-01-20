Left Menu

Kerala participates in FITUR to promote state as tourism destination

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-01-2023 08:55 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 08:55 IST
Kerala participates in FITUR to promote state as tourism destination
  • Country:
  • India

To promote Kerala as an ideal destination for foreign travellers and attract them back here after the pandemic-induced lull, the state is participating in the international tourism fair, FITUR, in Spain's capital Madrid. Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, heading the Kerala delegation to the five-day fair, had met King Felipe VI of Spain when he visited the Incredible India Pavilion, a Kerala Tourism release said here.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain visited the pavilion after inaugurating the 43rd edition of FITUR, a key meeting point of tourism stakeholders and professionals from around the world.

Kerala's pavilion at FITUR, the world's second most important tourism fair, featured stunning images of its unique festivals and also new destinations and innovative tourism circuits in the state.

The deliberations at the fair have strengthened Kerala's expectations of a spike in the arrival of tourists from Spain, an important European market for the state, in the upcoming tourism season, the release said.

In the year before the COVID-19 outbreak, the state had played host to 18,947 tourists from Spain.

Presently, the state's Tourism department has come out with a raft of new projects and events to turn the state into an all-season destination, the release said.

Some of the new focus areas of the state's rejigged tourism initiatives include investing in infrastructure development, broadening the award-winning Responsible Tourism programme that allows tourists to experience village life and local communities and ensuring better connectivity, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet ...

 Global
2
NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines f...

 Global
4
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023