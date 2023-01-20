Sport Schedule
SPO-SCHEDULE Sports schedule Sports Schedule for Friday, January 20 CRICKET: *Preview of second ODI between India and New Zealand in Raipur.
*Other stories related to the India-New Zealand series.
*Women's T20I Tri-series between India and West Indies in East London, South Africa. *Ranji Trophy matches across the country.
*Other stories related to India and international cricket.
HOCKEY: *FIH Men's World Cup: Australia vs South Africa (13:00)); France vs Argentina (15:00); Belgium vs Japan (17:00); Korea vs Germany (19:00) in Rourkela *Other stories related to the FIH World Cup.
WRESTLING: *Stories related to the Wrestling Federation of India fiasco. FOOTBALL: *I-League match between Gokulam Kerala and Real Kashmir in Kozhikode (16.30).
*ISL match between East Bengal and Hyderabad FC in Kolkata (19.30).
*Stories related to Indian and international football.
BADMINTON: *India Open reports and other stories.
TENNIS: *Australian Open in Melbourne.
TABLE TENNIS *WTT Contender in Doha.
GOLF: *Indians competing in various tournaments across the globe.
