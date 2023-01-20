Sports News Roundup: Basketball-Storm to retire four-time WNBA champion Bird's number 10 jersey; Tennis-Sinner completes epic comeback, Krejcikova wins easy at Australian Open and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Basketball-Storm to retire four-time WNBA champion Bird's number 10 jersey

The Seattle Storm will retire four-times WNBA champion Sue Bird's No. 10 jersey, the team said on Thursday, months after the 42-year-old called time on one of the most decorated careers in basketball. The Women's National Basketball Association franchise will hoist her number to the Climate Pledge Arena rafters in a pre-game ceremony on June 11, paying tribute to the former first overall pick who defined Seattle basketball over two decades.

Tennis-Sinner completes epic comeback, Krejcikova wins easy at Australian Open

Jannik Sinner outlasted Marton Fucsovics 4-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-0 to reach the Australian Open fourth round on Friday while Barbora Krejcikova made swift progress after organisers defended their schedule at the Grand Slam over the previous day's late finish. Former French Open winner Krejcikova, a quarter-finalist at Melbourne Park in 2022, went through with a 6-2 6-3 victory over Anhelina Kalinina to remain on course for a potential meeting with American third seed Jessica Pegula.

Tennis-'Worried' Djokovic through as second seeds Ruud, Jabeur bow out

Injury-hampered Novak Djokovic moved into the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday as the path to a 22nd Grand Slam title opened up for him with the premature exit of second seed Casper Ruud. Ruud's second-round exit came a day after Djokovic's great rival Rafa Nadal, the top seed, had been evicted after suffering a hip flexor injury that will sideline him for up to two months.

Soccer-Real Madrid fight back to beat Villarreal and advance in Spanish Cup

Real Madrid came from two goals down to beat Villarreal 3-2 in the Copa del Rey last 16 on Thursday thanks to a brilliant second-half performance by substitute Dani Ceballos. The 26-year-old midfielder delivered an assist for Real's first goal, created the opening for the second and scored the winner for the visitors who looked to be on the brink of elimination when they trailed 2-0 at halftime.

Soccer-Arsenal, Man United in unlikely title clash, while crisis clubs face off at Anfield

Very few thought either Arsenal or Manchester United would be in the Premier League title race at the halfway point of the season, but the fallen giants meet at the Emirates on Sunday with the trophy very much in their sights. United are without a top-flight title in a decade and registered their worst-ever Premier League points total last term. Arsenal's last league triumph was in 2003, and they have not finished higher than fifth in the previous six seasons.

Soccer-Ronaldo, Messi roll back the years in nine-goal thriller

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi transported fans back in time to the heyday of their storied rivalry, as both forwards got on the scoresheet in an exhibition match on Thursday before Hugo Ekitike earned 10-man PSG a 5-4 win over the Riyadh Season Team. While the match may not have much significance for the teams involved, soccer fans around the world got plenty of bang for their buck as a story that has dominated the sport for over a decade appeared to come to an end in a memorable goalfest.

Australian Open 2023: Day five on Friday

Highlights of the fifth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday. All times are local (GMT +11) 1510 RAMPANT TSITSIPAS ADVANCES WITH STRAIGHT SETS WIN

Soccer-Man City close gap at the top with thrilling comeback win over Spurs

Manchester City got back to winning ways in thrilling style after coming from two goals down to beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 on Thursday, a victory that moved the champions to within five points of Premier League leaders Arsenal. Looking to avoid a third successive defeat in all competitions, City were sluggish from the off and went into the break two goals behind after Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal netted in quick succession at the end of the opening period.

Rallying-Ogier takes early lead in Monte Carlo season-opener

Sebastien Ogier made a strong start to his bid for a record ninth Monte Carlo rally victory by winning the first two night stages of the season-opening event in the French Alps on Thursday. France's eight-times world champion, who is now competing part-time in the championship, led Toyota team mate Elfyn Evans by six seconds at the end of 40.2km of competitive action on the mountain passes.

Tennis-Exhausted Murray has energy to blast officials after late night finish

An exhausted Andy Murray still had enough left in the tank to blast tennis officials after an epic five-set comeback second round win at the Australian Open finished after 4 a.m. on Friday (1700 GMT on Thursday), well beyond the usual Grand Slam midnight madness. As fans trudged home for a few hours sleep or headed directly to work after watching Murray stage an epic fightback, rallying from two sets and 2-5 down to beat home hope Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6 6-7(4) 7-6(5) 6-3 7-5, the fired up Scot tore into tennis officials, labelling them "disrespectful."

