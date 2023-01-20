Left Menu

Australian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas downs Tallon Griekspoor to set Sinner showdown in fourth round

In a 6-2, 7-6(5), 6-3 victory, the Greek saved a set point late in set two before powering through the finish in Rod Laver Arena.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2023 11:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 11:47 IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas (Photo: Australian Open/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Stefanos Tsitsipas extended his perfect run in the ongoing 2023 Australian Open on Friday as he moved past Tallon Griekspoor into the fourth round here at Rod Laver Arena. In a 6-2, 7-6(5), 6-3 victory, the Greek saved a set point late in set two before powering through the finish.

The victory sets up a Sunday matchup with Jannik Sinner, a rematch of the Greek's dominant Melbourne quarterfinal from the previous year. Tsitsipas avoided Griekspoor's lone break point, which came at 5-6 in the second set and also served as a set point for the Dutchman. Throughout the two hours and eight minutes of play, the opponent was disturbed by the World No. 4's depth. He had four breaks in his final seven attempts.

Griekspoor, the 63rd-ranked player in the world, displayed brave tennis just two weeks after winning his maiden ATP Tour championship in Pune, but Tsitsipas had all the solutions and advanced to the fourth round of the Melbourne Cup for the fourth time (2019, 2021, 2022). In each of his previous three appearances there, he advanced to the semifinals. Tsitsipas will leave Melbourne as the World No. 1 if he wins his first Grand Slam championship. He has already climbed one spot this week to No. 3 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings.

"I enjoyed fighting my way through today. It wasn't easy at times. I had the crowd with me, as always. It's always a great sensation when I'm out here," ATP.com quoted Tsitsipas as saying in his on-court interview. "I was good mixing it up today, mixing up my slice, opening the court. I think my placement on serve was exceptional today. I didn't have a lot of rallies on my serve, which helped a lot today to keep things clean," Tsitsipas added.

Elsewhere, Jannik Sinner defeated Marton Fucsovics on Friday, he completed a thorough turnaround and advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open. The Italian won by scores of 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0, completing his first Grand Slam comeback from a two-set deficit and helping to secure a rematch with Stefanos Tsitsipas in Melbourne. (ANI)

