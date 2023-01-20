HIGHLIGHTS-Australian Open 2023: Day five on Friday

Highlights of the fifth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday. All times are local (GMT +11) 1726 SWIATEK THROUGH IN 55 MINUTES

World number one Iga Swiatek humbled Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa 6-0 6-1 as the top seed cruised into the fourth round in just 55 minutes. Bucsa drew the biggest roar from the crowd at Margaret Court Arena when she finally got on the board in the 12th game before Swiatek served out the match.

1707 GAUFF PREVAILS IN BATTLE OF AMERICANS American seventh seed Coco Gauff extended her 2023 win-streak to eight matches as the 18-year-old -- who has not dropped a set this year -- beat compatriot Bernarda Pera 6-3 6-2.

1618 MIXED FORTUNES FOR U.S. WOMEN Jessica Pegula advanced after the American third seed comfortably beat Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-0 6-2 in 65 minutes to set up a last-16 clash with former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.

"I was playing aggressive when I had to but also playing smart. I learned a lot from the last time I played her (Kostyuk) .... She's super talented and a great athlete," Pegula said. Her compatriot and 13th seed Danielle Collins was knocked out, however, by Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, who won 6-2 5-7 6-2.

"I'm super happy. It was a really difficult match. Danielle played really well," Rybakina said. "I started really well and Danielle raised her level in the second set. It was really close, just one break (from Collins, in the second set), so I knew I needed to start the third set really well."

1510 RAMPANT TSITSIPAS ADVANCES WITH STRAIGHT SETS WIN Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas dispatched Tallon Griekspoor 6-2 7-6(5) 6-3 to move into the fourth round. The Greek has yet to drop a set in Melbourne and will play Jannik Sinner in the next round.

1445 SINNER OVERCOMES FUCSOVICS SCARE Italian 15th seed Jannik Sinner survived an early scare to fight back from two sets down and beat Marton Fucsovics 4-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-0 to move into the last-16.

Sinner won 12 straight games to seal a monumental comeback in a little over 3-1/2 hours to record his first victory from two sets down. 1250 KOKKINAKIS HAILS 'WARRIOR' MURRAY

Thanasi Kokkinakis heaped praise on Andy Murray after the 35-year-old Briton clawed his way back from two sets down to win their second-round match that lasted five hours and 45 minutes, finishing at 4:05 a.m. "Gave it everything I had last night and fell short. You're a warrior Andy Murray and an honour to share that court with you," Kokkinakis wrote on Instagram.

Murray was back at Melbourne Park with his kit for practice just eight hours after the longest Grand Slam match of his career. He faces Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round on Sunday. 1240 KREJCIKOVA TOO GOOD FOR KALININA

Czech 20th seed Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, began proceedings on Rod Laver Arena with a 6-2 6-3 win over Anhelina Kalinina to reach the fourth round. Krejcikova raced to a 5-0 lead before dropping her serve but she recovered from the blip to go up in the contest on her fifth set point before holding firm in the next to stay on course for a possible clash with third seed Jessica Pegula.

1116 PLAY UNDER WAY AT MELBOURNE PARK Third-round action began as scheduled on a sunny fifth day at the year's first Grand Slam, after heat and rain delays caused havoc with the schedule earlier in the week.

The weather forecast looks good, with a high of 23 Celsius (73.4 Fahrenheit).

