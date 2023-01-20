Sports News Roundup: Basketball-Storm to retire four-time WNBA champion Bird's number 10 jersey; Tennis-Sun shines on Tsitsipas in dominant victory at Australian Open and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Basketball-Storm to retire four-time WNBA champion Bird's number 10 jersey

The Seattle Storm will retire four-times WNBA champion Sue Bird's No. 10 jersey, the team said on Thursday, months after the 42-year-old called time on one of the most decorated careers in basketball. The Women's National Basketball Association franchise will hoist her number to the Climate Pledge Arena rafters in a pre-game ceremony on June 11, paying tribute to the former first overall pick who defined Seattle basketball over two decades.

Tennis-Sun shines on Tsitsipas in dominant victory at Australian Open

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas made short work of Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, winning 6-2 7-6(5) 6-3 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday, shortly after organizers defended their schedule after the previous day's late finish. Playing in glorious sunshine after two days marked by wild swings in the weather, the highest-seeded man in the draw after the premature exits of holder Rafa Nadal and Casper Ruud played near-flawless tennis to the delight of Greek fans in the Rod Laver Arena.

NBA roundup: Celtics claim 8th straight with OT win over Warriors

Jayson Tatum had a game-high 34 points and grabbed 19 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics defeat the visiting Golden State Warriors 121-118 in overtime Thursday night in a matchup of teams that met in last year's NBA Finals. Al Horford added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Boston, which outscored Golden State 15-12 in OT to extend its winning streak to eight games. Marcus Smart (18), Jaylen Brown (16), Robert Williams (14) and Malcolm Brogdon (14) also scored in double figures for Boston. Williams added 11 rebounds.

NHL roundup: Connor McDavid lifts Oilers over Lightning

Connor McDavid's NHL-leading 39th goal broke a third-period tie and proved to be the game-winner as the host Edmonton Oilers earned their fifth straight victory, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 on Thursday night. After a strong Edmonton forecheck to open the third, McDavid used his speed to swoop around Lightning defenseman Ian Cole on the right and shovel in the go-ahead goal 2:10 in the period Zach Hyman had two tallies while McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Ryan McLeod scored, and Edmonton goaltender Jack Campbell made 28 saves to win his fifth consecutive start.

Soccer-Ronaldo, Messi roll back the years in nine-goal thriller

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi transported fans back in time to the heyday of their storied rivalry, as both forwards got on the scoresheet in an exhibition match on Thursday before Hugo Ekitike earned 10-man PSG a 5-4 win over the Riyadh Season Team. While the match may not have much significance for the teams involved, soccer fans around the world got plenty of bang for their buck as a story that has dominated the sport for over a decade appeared to come to an end in a memorable goalfest.

Australian Open 2023: Day five on Friday

Highlights of the fifth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday. All times are local (GMT +11) 1800 AUGER-ALIASSIME, OSTAPENKO ADVANCE

Doping-Australian Olympian Bol tests positive for banned substance

Australian athlete Peter Bol, who finished fourth in the 800 metres at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, Athletics Australia said on Friday. The middle-distance runner returned an adverse finding for synthetic erythropoietin (EPO) in an out-of-competition urine test last October and was suspended on Jan. 10 after the approval of Sports Integrity Australia.

Top 25 roundup: Loyola Marymount ends No. 6 Zags' home streak

Cameron Shelton scored a game-high 27 points, including a go-ahead bank shot with 14 seconds remaining, as Loyola Marymount snapped No. 6 Gonzaga's 75-game home winning streak with a 68-67 decision Thursday night in Spokane, Wash. The Lions' Keli Leaupepe blocked Drew Timme's driving layup in the final seconds and Julian Strawther's off-balance 3-point attempt at the final buzzer came up short.

Tennis-All business Swiatek eases into second week at Australian Open

Top seed Iga Swiatek continued to carve her way through the Australian Open draw on Friday, dismantling Cristina Bucsa 6-0 6-1 in bright sunshine on the Margaret Court Arena to reach the fourth round. The 21-year-old world number one, who is looking to add a first Melbourne Park crown to the French and U.S. Open titles she won last year, was all business as she whipped through the first set in 23 minutes.

Tennis-Exhausted Murray has energy to blast officials after late night finish

An exhausted Andy Murray still had enough left in the tank to blast tennis officials after an epic five-set comeback second round win at the Australian Open finished after 4 a.m. on Friday (1700 GMT on Thursday), well beyond the usual Grand Slam midnight madness. As fans trudged home for a few hours sleep or headed directly to work after watching Murray stage an epic fightback, rallying from two sets and 2-5 down to beat home hope Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6 6-7(4) 7-6(5) 6-3 7-5, the fired up Scot tore into tennis officials, labelling them "disrespectful."

