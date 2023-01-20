Left Menu

Soccer-Piovi penalty gives Racing 2-1 win over Boca Juniors in Argentine Super Cup final

Piovi turned hero for Racing in the dying minutes of the final, played outside Argentina for the first time, as he scored from the spot to claim the trophy, two months after they won the Champions Cup. Boca Juniors had gone ahead after Roncaglia fired a powerful volley in at the near post, but Carbonero equalised soon after by latching onto a pinpoint through ball from Maxi Moralez before unleashing an incredible shot from distance.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2023 23:51 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 23:30 IST
Soccer-Piovi penalty gives Racing 2-1 win over Boca Juniors in Argentine Super Cup final

Gonzalo Piovi scored a 98th-minute penalty as Racing Club won the Argentine Super Cup on Friday after coming from behind to beat Boca Juniors 2-1 in the final at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. Facundo Roncaglia gave Boca the lead in the 17th minute but Johan Carbonero equalised within three minutes, with the score remaining at 1-1 until deep in stoppage time. Piovi turned hero for Racing in the dying minutes of the final, played outside Argentina for the first time, as he scored from the spot to claim the trophy, two months after they won the Champions Cup.

Boca Juniors had gone ahead after Roncaglia fired a powerful volley in at the near post, but Carbonero equalised soon after by latching onto a pinpoint through ball from Maxi Moralez before unleashing an incredible shot from distance. Both Boca Juniors and Racing came close in the second half but late drama decided the contest as Racing were awarded a penalty for a handball incident by Agustin Sandez. Piovi smashed in his spot-kick to wrap up the match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023