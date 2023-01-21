Soccer-Leicester to sign defender Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen
Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2023 01:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 01:37 IST
FC Copenhagen have agreed to sell defender Victor Kristiansen to Leicester City, the Danish Superliga club announced on Friday.
The 20-year-old will join the Premier League side for an undisclosed fee, but British and Danish media reported it would be for about 17 million pounds ($21.07 million).
Leicester are 15th in the league with 17 points, two points above the relegation zone. ($1 = 0.8067 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
