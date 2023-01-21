Soccer-Juventus sentenced 15 points deduction over transfer dealings
Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2023 02:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 01:59 IST
Juventus have been deducted 15 points by an Italian soccer court investigating its transfer dealings, the national soccer associaton said on Friday.
With 20 games left to play in this season, Juve were third in Serie A, 10 points adrift of leaders Napoli. The points deduction would push them down into mid-table, outside the spots for European competition.
