Soccer-Juventus handed 15-point deduction for transfer deals

Juventus have been deducted 15 points for the current season by an Italian soccer court investigating its transfer dealings, the national soccer federation (FIGC) said on Friday. With 20 games left to play in this season, Juve were third in Serie A, 10 points adrift of leaders Napoli.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2023 02:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 02:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Juventus have been deducted 15 points for the current season by an Italian soccer court investigating its transfer dealings, the national soccer federation (FIGC) said on Friday.

With 20 games left to play in this season, Juve were third in Serie A, 10 points adrift of leaders Napoli. The points deduction would push them down into mid-table, outside the spots for European competition. The ruling is tougher than a nine-point deduction a soccer prosecutor had requested earlier on Friday during a hearing looking at the way Juventus, Italy's most successful club, and a number of other teams dealt with player exchange deals.

The soccer court also ruled that former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli be banned from holding office in Italian soccer for 24 months. It also decided on a 30-month ban for Juve's former sports director, Fabio Paratici, now managing director of football at England's Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

Juventus have denied wrongdoing and said their accounting was in line with industry standards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

