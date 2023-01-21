Left Menu

Soccer-Leicester sign defender Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen

"The Premier League is probably the best league in the world and Leicester is a top team, so of course, I was excited," Kristiansen said. "It was a no-brainer for me to say yes to this great opportunity."

(Adds details) Jan 20 (Reuters) -

Leicester City have signed defender Victor Kristiansen from Danish Superliga side FC Copenhagen, both clubs announced on Friday. The 20-year-old Dane will join the Premier League side for an undisclosed fee, but British and Danish media reported it would be for about 17 million pounds ($21.07 million).

Kristiansen signed a 5-1/2-year contract that will keep him at the King Power Stadium until the summer of 2028. "The Premier League is probably the best league in the world and Leicester is a top team, so of course, I was excited," Kristiansen said.

"It was a no-brainer for me to say yes to this great opportunity.” Leicester are 15th in the league with 17 points, two points above the relegation zone. ($1 = 0.8067 pounds)

