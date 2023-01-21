Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Sun shines on Tsitsipas, Swiatek at Australian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek dazzled in bright sunshine to make short work of their third-round opponents on Friday as some normalcy returned to the Australian Open after scheduling woes, wild weather, upsets and late finishes hogged the headlines. Third seed Tsitsipas, the top surviving seed in the men's draw, checked his phone after a 6-2 7-6(5) 6-3 win over Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor and reflected on the beautiful day after hours of tennis were lost this week to the heat and stop-start rain.

Soccer-Brazil's Dani Alves jailed on remand in Spain over sexual assault allegation

A Spanish judge ordered Brazil soccer player Dani Alves be jailed on remand without bail over an alleged sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona nightclub, the regional court system said on Friday. The 39-year-old, who has denied any wrongdoing, was taken to the Brians 1 jail outside Barcelona, said a source with knowledge of the matter.

Tennis-Hamstrung Djokovic, exhausted Murray look to soldier on at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic's quest for a 10th Australian Open crown could be in jeopardy due to a hamstring injury that has kept the 21-times Grand Slam winner away from practice sessions as he races to recover in time to play Grigor Dimitrov in the third round. The injury has clearly taken its toll on the 35-year-old Serbian, who dropped a set in the second round.

Soccer-Piovi penalty gives Racing 2-1 win over Boca in Argentine Super Cup

Racing Club's Gonzalo Piovi scored a 98th-minute penalty as they beat Boca Juniors 2-1 to lift the Argentine Super Cup after coming from behind at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates on Friday. Facundo Roncaglia gave Argentine league champions Boca the lead in the 17th minute but Racing's Johan Carbonero equalised within three minutes and it was level deep into stoppage time.

Tennis-I wasn't in the zone says Medvedev after defeat by Korda

Former world number one Daniil Medvedev said his own performance was not good enough in Friday's 7-6(7) 6-3 7-6(4) third round loss to American Sebastian Korda at the Australian Open, adding that he was struggling to get over the hump in close matches. The Russian seventh seed, who reached the final of the tournament in 2021 and 2022, was unable to cope with the 22-year-old Korda's game in the defeat at the Rod Laver Arena.

Soccer-Chelsea sign England youth international Madueke from PSV Eindhoven

Chelsea have signed winger Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven on a seven-and-a-half-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year, the Premier League club said on Friday. The 20-year-old joined PSV's youth team on 2018 and made his debut with the senior team two years later. Since then, he scored 20 goals and provided 14 assists in 80 appearances.

Soccer-Juventus handed 15-point deduction for transfer deals

Juventus have been deducted 15 points for the current season by an Italian soccer court investigating its transfer dealings, the national soccer federation (FIGC) said on Friday. With 20 games left to play in this season, Juve were third in Serie A, 10 points adrift of leaders Napoli. The points deduction would push them down into mid-table, outside the spots for European competition.

Soccer-Leicester sign defender Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen

Leicester City have signed defender Victor Kristiansen from Danish Superliga side FC Copenhagen, both clubs announced on Friday. The 20-year-old Dane will join the Premier League side for an undisclosed fee, but British and Danish media reported it would be for about 17 million pounds ($21.07 million).

Rallying-Ogier in control after dominant Monte Carlo Friday

Eight-times world champion Sebastien Ogier enjoyed a commanding lead in the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally after a dominant Friday in the French Alps. Ogier, who is competing only part-time in this year's championship, won four of the day's six stages to build a 36 second buffer to Toyota team mate and reigning champion Kalle Rovanpera.

Soccer-Bayern stumble to a 1-1 draw at Leipzig in Bundesliga restart

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich took the lead but had to settle for a 1-1 draw at RB Leipzig on Friday following a toothless second half, as the league resumed after a two-month break. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting put the visitors in front in the 38th minute following a strong first half but Leipzig levelled with Marcel Halstenberg seven minutes after the restart.

