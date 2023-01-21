Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Brazil's Dani Alves jailed on remand in Spain over sexual assault allegation; Australian Open 2023: Day six on Saturday and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Beyond the 'yips': Dallas kicker Maher faces mental battle in playoffs

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher must tame his inner nerves in Sunday's divisional round of the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers, after a record four missed extra point attempts in his last outing shook fans to their core. He sent his first two disastrous failed attempts wide to the right and a third to the left before halftime in Monday's 31-14 triumph over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, only to miss another PAT in the third quarter.

Soccer-Brazil's Dani Alves jailed on remand in Spain over sexual assault allegation

A Spanish judge ordered Brazil soccer player Dani Alves be jailed on remand without bail over an alleged sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona nightclub, the regional court system said on Friday. The 39-year-old, who has denied any wrongdoing, was taken to the Brians 1 jail outside Barcelona, said a source with knowledge of the matter.

Soccer-Piovi penalty gives Racing 2-1 win over Boca in Argentine Super Cup

Racing Club's Gonzalo Piovi scored a 98th-minute penalty as they beat Boca Juniors 2-1 to lift the Argentine Super Cup after coming from behind at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates on Friday. Facundo Roncaglia gave Argentine league champions Boca the lead in the 17th minute but Racing's Johan Carbonero equalised within three minutes and it was level deep into stoppage time.

Soccer-Chelsea sign England youth international Madueke from PSV Eindhoven

Chelsea have signed winger Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven on a seven-and-a-half-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year, the Premier League club said on Friday. The 20-year-old joined PSV's youth team on 2018 and made his debut with the senior team two years later. Since then, he scored 20 goals and provided 14 assists in 80 appearances.

Australian Open 2023: Day six on Saturday

Highlights of the sixth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Saturday, all times local (GMT +11): 1430 BENCIC INTO LAST-16

Soccer-Juventus handed 15-point deduction for transfer deals

Juventus have been deducted 15 points for the current season by an Italian soccer court investigating its transfer dealings, the national soccer federation (FIGC) said on Friday. With 20 games left to play in this season, Juve were third in Serie A, 10 points adrift of leaders Napoli. The points deduction would push them down into mid-table, outside the spots for European competition.

Soccer-Leicester sign defender Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen

Leicester City have signed defender Victor Kristiansen from Danish Superliga side FC Copenhagen, both clubs announced on Friday. The 20-year-old Dane will join the Premier League side for an undisclosed fee, but British and Danish media reported it would be for about 17 million pounds ($21.07 million).

Soccer-Bayern stumble to a 1-1 draw at Leipzig in Bundesliga restart

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich took the lead but had to settle for a 1-1 draw at RB Leipzig on Friday following a toothless second half, as the league resumed after a two-month break. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting put the visitors in front in the 38th minute following a strong first half but Leipzig levelled with Marcel Halstenberg seven minutes after the restart.

Soccer-Chelsea understand risk of long-term contracts: Potter

Chelsea manager Graham Potter said the length of contracts being handed to their new signings carries an element of risk but he supports the club's strategy. Chelsea signed Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk on an eight-and-a-half-year contract while defender Benoit Badiashile and winger Noni Madueke have agreed seven-and-a-half-year deals during a busy transfer window for the Premier League side.

Baseball-Trout excited about possible WBC duel with Ohtani

As Los Angeles Angels team mates Mike Trout has had a front row seat to appreciate Shohei Ohtani's Babe Ruthian skills. A three-time American League most valuable player, Trout just might get an even closer look when the team mates find themselves in opposite dugouts at the March 8-21 World Baseball Classic (WBC).

(With inputs from agencies.)