Police have arrested nine persons for alleged black-marketing of international cricket match tickets in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, an official said on Saturday.While four of the accused were arrested on Thursday, the remaining five were held on Friday, he said.

Updated: 21-01-2023 13:36 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 13:24 IST
Chhattisgarh: Nine held for black marketing India-New Zealand ODI match tickets
While four of the accused were arrested on Thursday, the remaining five were held on Friday, he said. All the nine accused, most of whom reside in Raipur, are in the age group of 21 to 33, the police official said.

''A special team constituted by the Raipur police arrested the accused for allegedly illegally selling the tickets of a one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand to be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium here on Saturday. Forty-four tickets of the match were seized from the accused,'' he said.

The police team has been formed to prevent black-marketing of cricket match tickets, the official said, adding that a case was registered against the accused.

