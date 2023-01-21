India bowl out NZ for 108 in second ODI
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 21-01-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 16:16 IST
India bowled out New Zealand for 108 in the second One-day International of the three-match series here on Saturday. India skipper Rohit Sharma opted to ball first after winning the toss.
Hosts India lead the series 1-0 after their 12-run victory in the opener.
Brief scores: New Zealand: 108 all out in 34.3 overs (Glenn Phillips 36; Mohammed Shami 3/18, Hardik Pandya 2/16).
