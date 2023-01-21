Alpine skiing-Stuhec wins as record-seeker Shiffrin made to wait again

Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait another day in her bid for a record 83rd women's World Cup win after the American skier finished seventh in a Cortina d'Ampezzo downhill on Saturday. Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec won on a course shortened due to gusting winds while Italy's home favourite Sofia Goggia crashed out.

Shiffrin, 18th out of the hut, made a fast start but crossed the line 0.39 slower than Stuhec. The four times overall World Cup champion then dropped to seventh after late-starting Norwegian Kajsa Vickhoff Lie seized second place with bib number 30.

Shiffrin equalled retired compatriot Lindsey Vonn's 82 women's World Cup wins this month and has another chance of breaking the record with the super-G in the Italian resort on Sunday. Saturday was the second of seven races in 10 days across four disciplines for the American who is four wins short of Swedish slalom great Ingemar Stenmark's overall record of 86 World Cup victories from the 1970s and 1980s.

Stuhec's win was the 2017 and 2019 world champion's first on the World Cup circuit since 2018. Vickhoff Lie was 0.26 slower with Italy's Elena Curtoni third on the glistening Olympia delle Tofane piste that will be used for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Curtoni beat Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami and Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel, who were tied in fourth place, by a mere 0.01. Goggia, who on Friday took her fourth win in five downhills this season and leads the standings in the discipline, crashed but was able to ski down to the finish.

Switzerland's reigning Olympic champion Corinne Suter did not start after crashing on Friday. The Swiss ski federation said she was not seriously injured but did not feel 100% and would also miss the Super-G as a precautionary measure.

