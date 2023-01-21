Left Menu

Soccer-New York Yankees president Levine joins AC Milan board

The president of Major League Baseball's New York Yankees, Randy Levine, has joined AC Milan's Board of Directors, the Italian soccer club said on Saturday.

21-01-2023
The president of Major League Baseball's New York Yankees, Randy Levine, has joined AC Milan's Board of Directors, the Italian soccer club said on Saturday. Levine served at the New York Yankees for more than 20 years and was instrumental in the development of the new Yankee Stadium, completed in 2009.

"Randy is a leading professional in sports and entertainment," said AC Milan Chairman Paolo Scaroni. "His experience and expertise will integrate with ours, contributing to the growth path of the club and creating opportunities to expand its global appeal." U.S. investment firm RedBird Capital joined forces with the owners of the New York Yankees in August last year to complete the 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) acquisition of AC Milan, Italy's Serie A champions in the 2021-22 season.

AC Milan are second in Serie A on 38 points, nine behind leaders Napoli. They play away to Lazio on Tuesday. 

