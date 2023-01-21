Left Menu

Maharashtra CM launches registration website for 1600 km multi-stage cycle race HindAyan

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 19:03 IST
Maharashtra CM launches registration website for 1600 km multi-stage cycle race HindAyan
HindAyan, a multi-stage cycle race along the lines of the famed Tour De France, has begun participation registrations, an organiser said on Saturday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched the website of the event at his official residence Varsha earlier this week, organiser Vishnudas Chapke informed.

The race will be flagged off from New Delhi's National War Memorial on February 5 and culminate 1,600 kilometres away at Sinhagad near Pune on February 19 to coincide with the birth anniversary of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

At present, India does not have a long distance cycling race, which results in professional cyclists, members of the Olympics and national teams as well as adventure cells of the armed forces traveling to the United States of America, the United Kingdom and France to participate in long distance cycling races, Chapke said.

''In order to promote the culture of cycling and give an opportunity to our teams to practice outdoors, we have organised HindAyan. Apart from the multi-stage race for professional racers, there will also be joy rides in the country's financial capital where the common public can participate,'' he said. Chapke said the National Highways Authority of India has given ''in principle approval'' to organise the event on express and national highways, while the road route will be finalised with the help of local police and district administrations.

The route will be Delhi-Agra-Jaipur-Bhilwara-Udaipur-Ahmedabad-Surat-Thane-Mumbai and Pune, he added.

The race is limited to the countryside, while in urban areas, the event will be designated as an expedition and not a race, he informed.

''The full race will have 60 participants. Shortlisted teams will cycle 250 kilometres per day. Besides the full race, cyclists can also take part in one-day pro inter-city race and one-day 30 kilometre joyride,'' Chapke said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

