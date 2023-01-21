Kartik, Khalin survive second cut, eye Asian Tour card

Kartik Sharma of India finished his fourth round of the five-round Final Stage of Asian Tour Qualifying School with three straight birdies for a 66 and moved up to tied seventh here.

With one round to go and the top 35 and ties getting the Asian Tour card for the 2023 season, Kartik is well placed.

Khalin Joshi, a one-time Asian Tour winner, shot 5-under 66 to be tied 41st and he also made the second cut. The players will now play the fifth and final round from which the top 35 and ties will get a Tour card.

Australians Jack Thompson and John Lyras put themselves in prime position to secure their Asian Tour cards at the Final Stage of Qualifying School with one round to go after they took the lead on Saturday with two fine rounds of seven-under-par 64 and 66 respectively.

They are out in front on 17 under par at Lake View Resort and Golf Club.

Ye Wocheng from China, the leader after each of the first three days, shot a 72, and is one behind, while his compatriot Zhengkai Bai and Korean Cho Mingyu are tied for fourth. Bai returned a 66 and Cho a 71.

Two courses are being used this week to accommodate the impressive starting field of 234 players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)