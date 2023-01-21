Left Menu

Kartik, Khalin survive second cut, eye Asian Tour card

PTI | Huahin | Updated: 21-01-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 21:01 IST
Kartik, Khalin survive second cut, eye Asian Tour card

Kartik Sharma of India finished his fourth round of the five-round Final Stage of Asian Tour Qualifying School with three straight birdies for a 66 and moved up to tied seventh here.

With one round to go and the top 35 and ties getting the Asian Tour card for the 2023 season, Kartik is well placed.

Khalin Joshi, a one-time Asian Tour winner, shot 5-under 66 to be tied 41st and he also made the second cut. The players will now play the fifth and final round from which the top 35 and ties will get a Tour card.

Australians Jack Thompson and John Lyras put themselves in prime position to secure their Asian Tour cards at the Final Stage of Qualifying School with one round to go after they took the lead on Saturday with two fine rounds of seven-under-par 64 and 66 respectively.

They are out in front on 17 under par at Lake View Resort and Golf Club.

Ye Wocheng from China, the leader after each of the first three days, shot a 72, and is one behind, while his compatriot Zhengkai Bai and Korean Cho Mingyu are tied for fourth. Bai returned a 66 and Cho a 71.

Two courses are being used this week to accommodate the impressive starting field of 234 players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023