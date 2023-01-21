Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC and ATKMB play out goalless draw

In the 76th minute, shortly after coming on, Edwin Vanspauls audacious effort from outside the box was palmed away at full stretch by Vishal Kaith.The result came as another missed opportunity in the playoff race for the hosts - they sit in eighth place, two points behind Bengaluru FC and three off the final playoff spot with a game in hand.

Chennaiyin FC played their third consecutive draw, sharing the spoils in a goalless game against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

Three minutes into the game, Liston Colaco danced his way past Ajith Kumar down the left flank, but the low cross into the box was intercepted by Julius Duker. A minute later, Brendan Hamill got in front of the Chennaiyin FC defence and side-footed Dimitrios Petratos' corner straight at Samik Mitra.

The best chance of the first half came near the 20-minute mark and fell to Chennaiyin FC. Ajith's cross from the right flank sailed over the Mariners' defence and landed at the feet of an unmarked Anirudh Thapa. The midfielder took a touch before firing his shot wide from close range.

Two minutes into the second half, Colaco played a clever give-and-go with Boumous near the edge of the box before getting his shot away from an acute angle. Mitra produced a block at the near post to keep his side in the game. In the 76th minute, shortly after coming on, Edwin Vanspaul's audacious effort from outside the box was palmed away at full stretch by Vishal Kaith.

The result came as another missed opportunity in the playoff race for the hosts - they sit in eighth place, two points behind Bengaluru FC and three off the final playoff spot with a game in hand. The visitors continue to search for their first win of the new year and are a point behind Kerala Blasters who occupy third place.

