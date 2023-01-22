Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Liverpool and Chelsea play out stalemate, Everton woes continue

Liverpool and Chelsea's chances of a top-four finish suffered a blow as the pair played out a disappointing 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Saturday, while Everton's relegation fears grew after a 2-0 loss at West Ham United. Only Southampton are below Everton - on goal difference alone - after the bottom side lost 1-0 at home to Aston Villa, while West Ham's win meant Bournemouth replaced them in the bottom three despite earning a point in their 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Tennis-Djokovic backs up Murray's concerns over 'gruelling' schedule

Novak Djokovic said on Saturday that Australian Open organisers should take player input into account when scheduling matches, adding that late night clashes are "gruelling" for players. Andy Murray slammed officials as his epic five-set win over Thanasi Kokkinakis finished after 4 a.m. on Friday (1700 GMT on Thursday), well beyond the usual Grand Slam midnight madness.

Athletics-World Athletics proposes tighter rules for transgender women athletes

World Athletics on Saturday said it is consulting with member federations on a proposal that would impose more stringent testosterone limits on transgender women athletes competing in women's track and field events. The governing body's proposal stops short of calling for an outright ban on trans athletes and said it arrived at its "preferred option" after reviewing a number of new and existing scientific studies and observations from the field.

Athletics dynasty captain Sal Bando died at 78

Sal Bando, the captain of three straight Oakland Athletics world championships clubs during the 1970s, died Friday night in Wisconsin at 78 due to cancer, the A's and Milwaukee Brewers both announced on Saturday. The four-time All-Star third baseman was the leader of the Athletics, who were World Series champs from 1972-74. He played 11 seasons with the franchise from 1966-76 -- the first two in Kansas City -- before finishing his career with five seasons for the Brewers.

Tennis-Marathon man Murray runs out of steam against Bautista Agut

Andy Murray's brave Australian Open run ground to a halt against Roberto Bautista Agut, the Spaniard fending off the fatigued former world number one 6-1 6-7(7) 6-3 6-4 in the third round to advance on Saturday. After back-to-back five-set wins over Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis, a ragged Murray hung tough against the 24th seed but was gradually worn down over the course of the three-and-a-half hour slog at a floodlit Margaret Court Arena.

Tennis-Djokovic soldiers on to set up De Minaur showdown at Australian Open

A creaking Novak Djokovic, hampered by a hamstring problem that threatens his quest for a 10th Australian Open crown and 22nd Grand Slam, soldiered on into round four on Saturday after a scintillating 7-6(7) 6-3 6-4 victory over Grigor Dimitrov. Djokovic had his left thigh looked at by the trainer after a tight opening set where he was pushed to the limit and, though he came through the next comfortably and his movement improved, the groans grew louder with every point in the third.

Soccer-Drone halts play at Southampton v Villa

Southampton's home Premier League game against Aston Villa was suspended shortly before halftime on Saturday after a drone was spotted flying over St Mary's Stadium. Referee Michael Salisbury consulted with both captains before leading the players off the pitch for their own safety three minutes before the interval.

Soccer-Napoli ease to 2-0 win at Salernitana

Goals from Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Victor Osimhen handed Napoli a 2-0 win over Salernitana 2-0 on Saturday as they took another step closer to ending their 33 year-wait to win the Serie A title. Napoli controlled much of the game and were never really threatened by Salernitana's passive showing.

Rallying-Ogier heading for record ninth Monte Carlo win

France's Sebastien Ogier was heading for a record ninth Monte Carlo Rally win after taking a 16-second lead over Toyota team mate Kalle Rovanpera into Sunday's final four stages. The eight times world champion, now competing part-time, played it safe on the tricky mountain roads as reigning champion Rovanpera closed the gap from an overnight 36 seconds.

Alpine skiing-Kilde wins in Kitzbuehel as Feuz says farewell

Norwegian skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won a men's World Cup downhill on Kitzbuehel's fearsome Hahnenkamm slope on Saturday as Switzerland's Olympic champion Beat Feuz headed into retirement. Kilde finished 0.67 of a second faster in lightly falling snow than 42-year-old French skier Johan Clarey, making up for the disappointment of 16th place in Friday's prestigious downhill at the Austrian resort.

