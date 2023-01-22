Left Menu

Soccer-Yorke leaves coaching role with A-League outfit Macarthur

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has left his position as head coach of Macarthur FC after less than seven months in charge, the A-League outfit has announced. "I would like to thank Dwight Yorke and his assistant Russell Latapy for their contribution towards our club and, in particular, Dwight leading Macarthur to our first silverware with our 2022 Australia Cup triumph," Marra said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2023 05:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 05:55 IST
Soccer-Yorke leaves coaching role with A-League outfit Macarthur

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has left his position as head coach of Macarthur FC after less than seven months in charge, the A-League outfit has announced. A statement posted on Macarthur's official website said the club and Yorke, who was in his first role as a head coach and had been appointed in July, "have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately".

"I want to thank the chairman Gino Marra, CEO Sam Krslovic, all the ownership group as well as all the staff and fans of Macarthur FC," Yorke said in the statement. "I leave the football club with a great team that will continue to challenge for more silverware."

Yorke led the club to their first-ever trophy when Macarthur won the Australia Cup last year and he leaves with the team in sixth in the A-League following a 1-0 loss against Adelaide United on Friday. "I would like to thank Dwight Yorke and his assistant Russell Latapy for their contribution towards our club and, in particular, Dwight leading Macarthur to our first silverware with our 2022 Australia Cup triumph," Marra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023