Tennis-Top seed Swiatek knocked out by Wimbledon champ Rybakina

World number one Iga Swiatek crashed out of the Australian Open on Sunday with a 6-4 6-4 defeat by Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina on Rod Laver Arena.

Rybakina advanced to the quarter-finals of the season's opening Grand Slam for the first time with an impressive display against the misfiring Pole. Russia-born Rybakina, who represents Kazakhstan and is seeded 22nd at Melbourne Park, will face either American Coco Gauff or Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in the next round.

Swiatek, the reigning French Open and U.S. Open champion, lost her opening service game on the way to losing the first set and Rybakina fought back from 3-0 down at the start of the second set to advance.

