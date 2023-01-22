Left Menu

Tennis-Top seed Swiatek knocked out by Wimbledon champ Rybakina

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2023 08:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 08:49 IST
Tennis-Top seed Swiatek knocked out by Wimbledon champ Rybakina

World number one Iga Swiatek crashed out of the Australian Open on Sunday with a 6-4 6-4 defeat by Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina on Rod Laver Arena.

Rybakina advanced to the quarter-finals of the season's opening Grand Slam for the first time with an impressive display against the misfiring Pole. Russia-born Rybakina, who represents Kazakhstan and is seeded 22nd at Melbourne Park, will face either American Coco Gauff or Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in the next round.

Swiatek, the reigning French Open and U.S. Open champion, lost her opening service game on the way to losing the first set and Rybakina fought back from 3-0 down at the start of the second set to advance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023