HIGHLIGHTS-Australian Open 2023: Day seven on Sunday

Highlights of the seventh day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday, all times local (GMT +11): 1410 RYBAKINA OUSTS WORLD NUMBER ONE SWIATEK

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina stunned world number one Iga Swiatak 6-4 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the first time. The 22nd seed will next face either American Coco Gauff or Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko.

1400 WHEELCHAIR TENNIS STAR ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT Japan's wheelchair world number one Shingo Kunieda has announced his retirement. The 38-year-old won three Paralymic singles gold medals and 28 Grand Slam titles.

"I've been thinking about retirement since my dream came true at the Tokyo Paralymics. Last year's Wimbledon singles title for the first time made me feel that my energy was little left to compete," he said on Twitter

. 1240 WOMEN'S SINGLES UNDERWAY AT MELBOURNE PARK

Fourth round singles action began as scheduled on the seventh day of the year's first Grand Slam, with top seed Iga Swiatek taking on Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. The weather forecast looks good, with a high of 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and no rain expected.

