Tennis-Ostapenko knocks out Gauff to reach Australian Open quarters

Jelena Ostapenko stunned Coco Gauff 7-5 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday after putting on a power-hitting clinic.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2023 09:20 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 09:20 IST
Jelena Ostapenko stunned Coco Gauff 7-5 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday after putting on a power-hitting clinic. Latvian Ostapenko has struggled to reach the heights of her French Open-winning days but the 17th seed simply overpowered the American at Margaret Court Arena.

Ostapenko was ruthless in the finish, unleashing a thumping forehand down the line to bring up match point, then clipping the line with a crosscourt forehand winner to give Gauff no chance. The 17th seed will meet Elena Rybakina, who shocked top seed Iga Swiatek, for a place in the semi-final.

