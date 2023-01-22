Tennis-Ostapenko knocks out Gauff to reach Australian Open quarters
Jelena Ostapenko stunned Coco Gauff 7-5 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday after putting on a power-hitting clinic.
Latvian Ostapenko has struggled to reach the heights of her French Open-winning days but the 17th seed simply overpowered the American at Margaret Court Arena.
Ostapenko was ruthless in the finish, unleashing a thumping forehand down the line to bring up match point, then clipping the line with a crosscourt forehand winner to give Gauff no chance. The 17th seed will meet Elena Rybakina, who shocked top seed Iga Swiatek, for a place in the semi-final.
