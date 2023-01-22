HIGHLIGHTS-Australian Open 2023: Day seven on Sunday

Left Menu

Last year's Wimbledon singles title for the first time made me feel that my energy was little left to compete," he said on Twitter.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 22-01-2023 09:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 09:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Highlights of the seventh day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday, all times local (GMT +11): 1442 OSTAPENKO OVERWHELMS GAUFF IN STRAIGHT SETS

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko ended American Coco Gauff's run at Melbourne Park with a clinical 7-5 6-3 victory to reach the quarter-finals for the first time. Ostapenko had the crowd laughing with her answer to a question on whether she trusted the automatic line-calling system in use at Melbourne Park.

"To be honest? No," the former French Open champion said. "I mean honestly, this live electronic system ... sometimes it feels like it makes mistakes. I look at my team because I know sometimes I'm wrong, but I feel some balls are pretty close." READ MORE

Top seed Swiatek knocked out by Wimbledon champ Rybakina Ostapenko knocks out Gauff to reach Australian Open quarters

Order of play on Sunday Djokovic soldiers on to set up De Minaur showdown

Djokovic backs up Murray's concerns over 'gruelling' schedule Swiatek stays grounded ahead of Rybakina test in clash of champions

Marathon man Murray runs out of steam against Bautista Agut Shelton gets better of Popyrin and 'rowdy' Aussie crowd to roar into last-16

Serene Sabalenka sets up battle of Adelaide champions Rune ready for Rublev after shrugging off nasty fall

1410 RYBAKINA OUSTS WORLD NUMBER ONE SWIATEK Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina stunned world number one Iga Swiatak 6-4 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the first time. The 22nd seed will next face Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko.

"Of course I'm nervous every time I go on the court," Rybakina said. "At least I'm trying not to show so much emotions, my coach is saying I need to show sometimes." 1400 WHEELCHAIR TENNIS STAR ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

Japan's wheelchair world number one Shingo Kunieda has announced his retirement. The 38-year-old won three Paralymic singles gold medals and 28 Grand Slam titles. "I've been thinking about retirement since my dream came true at the Tokyo Paralymics. Last year's Wimbledon singles title for the first time made me feel that my energy was little left to compete," he said on Twitter.

1240 WOMEN'S SINGLES UNDERWAY AT MELBOURNE PARK Fourth round singles action began as scheduled on the seventh day of the year's first Grand Slam, with top seed Iga Swiatek taking on Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

The weather forecast looks good, with a high of 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and no rain expected.

