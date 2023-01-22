Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool and Chelsea play out stalemate, Everton woes continue; Tennis-Gauff in tears after failing to crack Ostapenko code and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Liverpool and Chelsea play out stalemate, Everton woes continue

Liverpool and Chelsea's chances of a top-four finish suffered a blow as the pair played out a disappointing 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Saturday, while Everton's relegation fears grew after a 2-0 loss at West Ham United. Only Southampton are below Everton - on goal difference alone - after the bottom side lost 1-0 at home to Aston Villa, while West Ham's win meant Bournemouth replaced them in the bottom three despite earning a point in their 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Tennis-Gauff in tears after failing to crack Ostapenko code

A frustrated Coco Gauff broke down in tears after her 7-5 6-3 defeat by Jelena Ostapenko at the Australian Open on Sunday, with the 18-year-old American saying she just could not come up with the answers to the Latvian's game. Gauff came into the tournament having enjoyed a superb 2022 where she reached the French Open final but it was former Roland Garros champion Ostapenko who dominated the contest to set up a quarter-final meeting with Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

Tennis-Swiatek wants winning mindset back after Australian Open exit

Iga Swiatek said she needed to reset and rediscover some of the fighting spirit she showed last year after the top seed crashed out of the Australian Open fourth round following a 6-4 6-4 defeat by Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina on Sunday. Reigning French Open and U.S. Open winner Swiatek said the pressure had been building over the last two weeks and she had been going into matches hoping not to lose rather than wanting to win.

Athletics-World Athletics proposes tighter rules for transgender women athletes

World Athletics on Saturday said it is consulting with member federations on a proposal that would impose more stringent testosterone limits on transgender women athletes competing in women's track and field events. The governing body's proposal stops short of calling for an outright ban on trans athletes and said it arrived at its "preferred option" after reviewing a number of new and existing scientific studies and observations from the field.

Athletics dynasty captain Sal Bando died at 78

Sal Bando, the captain of three straight Oakland Athletics world championships clubs during the 1970s, died Friday night in Wisconsin at 78 due to cancer, the A's and Milwaukee Brewers both announced on Saturday. The four-time All-Star third baseman was the leader of the Athletics, who were World Series champs from 1972-74. He played 11 seasons with the franchise from 1966-76 -- the first two in Kansas City -- before finishing his career with five seasons for the Brewers.

Tennis-Rybakina eyes Swiatek's No.1 ranking after Australian Open win

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina set her sights on taking Iga Swiatek's world number one ranking after knocking the Pole out of the Australian Open with a 6-4 6-4 victory in the fourth round on Sunday. Rybakina advanced to the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park for the first time with her win at Rod Laver Arena and will meet Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the last four.

Soccer-Yorke leaves coaching role with A-League outfit Macarthur

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has left his position as head coach of Macarthur FC after less than seven months in charge, the A-League outfit has announced. A statement posted on Macarthur's official website said the club and Yorke, who was in his first role as a head coach and had been appointed in July, "have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately".

Tennis-Lucky towel helps Korda reach first Grand Slam quarter-final

American Sebastian Korda reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time on Sunday after defeating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 3-6 6-3 6-2 1-6 7-6 (10-7) at the Australian Open. Korda, who dumped 2021 and 2022 runner-up Daniil Medvedev out in the third round, got off to a shaky start on Rod Laver Arena against 2021 Wimbledon semi-finalist Hurkacz but the 29th seed bounced back to take the second and third sets.

Tennis-Early French Open triumph proved a burden, says resurgent Ostapenko

Grand Slam success came to Jelena Ostapenko in a hurry when she hoisted the French Open trophy as an unseeded 20-year-old but the early career triumph soon became a burden. On Sunday, the weight eased a little as the Latvian upset seventh seed Coco Gauff 7-5 6-3 to reach her first Australian Open quarter-final, and first at a Grand Slam since the Wimbledon semis in 2018.

Soccer-Napoli ease to 2-0 win at Salernitana

Goals from Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Victor Osimhen handed Napoli a 2-0 win over Salernitana 2-0 on Saturday as they took another step closer to ending their 33 year-wait to win the Serie A title. Napoli controlled much of the game and were never really threatened by Salernitana's passive showing.

