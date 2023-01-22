HIGHLIGHTS-Australian Open 2023: Day seven on Sunday

Highlights of the seventh day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday, all times local (GMT +11): 1900 AUGER-ALIASSIME KNOCKED OUT BY LEHECKA

Czech Jiri Lehecka pulled off a major upset by knocking out Canadian sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6 6-3 7-6(2) 7-6(3) in the fourth round. Before the Australian Open, Lehecka had never won a Grand Slam main draw match.

READ MORE Top seed Swiatek knocked out by Wimbledon champ Rybakina

Lucky towel helps Korda reach first Grand Slam quarter-final Rybakina eyes Swiatek's No.1 ranking after Australian Open win

Swiatek wants winning mindset back after Australian Open exit Ostapenko schools Gauff to return to the Grand Slam limelight

Early French Open triumph proved a burden, says resurgent Ostapenko Gauff in tears after failing to crack Ostapenko code

Order of play on Sunday 1852 THIRD SEED PEGULA INTO QUARTERS

American third seed Jessica Pegula reached the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park for the third straight year after beating 20th seed Barbora Krejcikova 7-5 6-2. She will next face the winner of Victoria Azarenka v Lin Zhu. "I think I returned very well once I started getting a feel for her serve. After I managed to scrape that first set out I returned really well," said Pegula who has yet to drop a set in Melbourne.

1820 NISHIOKA AVOIDS TRIPLE BAGEL IN 'STRANGE MATCH' Yoshihito Nishioka struggled to understand what was happening as he was being blown off the court by Karen Khachanov on Sunday before the Japanese player found his feet in the third set in a 6-0 6-0 7-6(4) defeat.

"This was a strange match for me. I didn't know what was going on the first two sets," he said. "I had to do something different ... so I started just grinding against him. I almost had it in the third set, but it's not my day so I couldn't take it."

1800 KORDA EDGES OUT HURKACZ IN SLOW-BURN THRILLER American Sebastian Korda clawed his way past Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 3-6 6-3 6-2 1-6 7-6(10-7) to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

After four unremarkable sets in which both struggled to find their best tennis, the contest finally hit boiling point in the fifth as the duo slugged it out from behind the baseline in a nerve-jangling finale that brought Rod Laver Arena to life. 1640 KHACHANOV CRUSHES NISHIOKA

Karen Khachanov cruised past Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-0 6-0 7-6(4) to reach his first Australian Open quarter-final. The Russian won 14 straight games from the start of the match before Nishioka finally got on the board to avoid a triple bagel and salvaged some pride by turning the third set into more of a contest.

1525 SWIATEK TO RESET AFTER SHOCK EXIT "It was just tough," top seed Iga Swiatek said after losing to Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in straight sets. "I need to work on my mindset. I'm going to take time right now to kind of reset.

"The past two weeks have been pretty hard for me... so I'm going to try to chill out a little bit more. That's all." 1442 OSTAPENKO OVERWHELMS GAUFF IN STRAIGHT SETS

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko ended American Coco Gauff's run at Melbourne Park with a clinical 7-5 6-3 victory to reach the quarter-finals for the first time. Ostapenko had the crowd laughing with her answer to a question on whether she trusted the automatic line-calling system in use at Melbourne Park.

"To be honest? No," the former French Open champion said. "I mean honestly, this live electronic system ... sometimes it feels like it makes mistakes. I look at my team because I know sometimes I'm wrong, but I feel some balls are pretty close." 1410 RYBAKINA OUSTS WORLD NUMBER ONE SWIATEK

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina stunned world number one Iga Swiatak 6-4 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the first time. The 22nd seed will next face Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko. "Of course I'm nervous every time I go on the court," Rybakina said. "At least I'm trying not to show so much emotions, my coach is saying I need to show sometimes."

1400 WHEELCHAIR TENNIS STAR ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT Japan's wheelchair world number one Shingo Kunieda has announced his retirement. The 38-year-old won three Paralymic singles gold medals and 28 Grand Slam titles.

"I've been thinking about retirement since my dream came true at the Tokyo Paralymics. Last year's Wimbledon singles title for the first time made me feel that my energy was little left to compete," he said on Twitter. 1240 WOMEN'S SINGLES UNDERWAY AT MELBOURNE PARK

Fourth round singles action began as scheduled on the seventh day of the year's first Grand Slam, with top seed Iga Swiatek taking on Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. The weather forecast looks good, with a high of 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and no rain expected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)