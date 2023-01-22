Tennis-Czech Lehecka stuns sixth seed Auger-Aliassime at Australian Open
Unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka toppled sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6 6-3 7-6(2) 7-6(3) to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday, as the exit of yet another big name left the Grand Slam thin on star power for its second week.
Unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka toppled sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6 6-3 7-6(2) 7-6(3) to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday, as the exit of yet another big name left the Grand Slam thin on star power for its second week. Auger-Aliassime, 22, broke in the third game on the way to taking the opening set in 35 minutes but a huge momentum shift saw unseeded Lehecka take control.
After winning the second set to level the match, a delicate volley at the net helped Lehecka hold serve and set up a third-set tiebreak where he pounced on 2022 quarter-finalist Auger-Aliassime's errors to move ahead.. With a first Grand Slam quarter-final, and a first win over a top-10 player, in sight, the 21-year-old Lehecka went up another gear in the fourth set tie-break to go up 6-3 before sending Auger-Aliassime out with a superb passing shot.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Auger-Aliassime's
- Jiri Lehecka
- Grand Slam
- Czech
- Lehecka
- Felix Auger-Aliassime
ALSO READ
Tennis-Jabeur not shying away from Grand Slam ambitions
Tennis-Korda beats Hurkacz to reach first Grand Slam quarter-final
Tennis-Ostapenko schools Gauff to return to the Grand Slam limelight
PREVIEW-Tennis-Nadal's exit opens up Grand Slam window of opportunity for Djokovic
Australia Open: Jiri Lehecka stuns Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach first Grand Slam quarterfinal