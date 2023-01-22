Left Menu

Shami advises Umran: If you work on line and length you can rule the world

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami feels young Umran Malik, with his raw pace, has a bright future ahead and the youngster can rule the world if he works on his line and length.The Jammu and Kashmir speedster has impressed with his express pace, bowling at 150 clicks consistently but has struggled with accuracy.Theres only one piece of advice I want to give.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 22-01-2023 14:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 14:14 IST
Shami advises Umran: If you work on line and length you can rule the world
Mohammad Shami. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami feels young Umran Malik, with his raw pace, has a bright future ahead and the youngster ''can rule the world'' if he works on his line and length.

The Jammu and Kashmir speedster has impressed with his express pace, bowling at 150 clicks consistently but has struggled with accuracy.

''There's only one piece of advice I want to give. I don't think it's easy to play against the pace that you have. Just that we need to work a little on line and length. If we can get a command over it, we can rule the world.

''You have a lot of power, future is bright. Best wishes for you, hope you do well,'' Shami said during a chat with Umran, which has been posted by bcci.tv.

Shami and Mohammed Siraj generated considerable seam movement to run through the New Zealand's top-order as the hosts cantered to an eight-wicket win in the second ODI to seal the three-match series here on Saturday.

When Umran asked how he remains so calm and happy in every match, Shami said ''When you are playing for the country, you shouldn't take pressure on yourself. You should keep trusting your skills. You tend to get carried away when under pressure.

''But, when you keep your cool and keep trusting your skills, you have better opportunity to execute your plans. When you are doing well, then the importance of focussing is more.

''Keep your smile on, it's white-ball cricket, anybody can get hit. But keep believing in your skill and keep an eye on the pitch and bowl accordingly,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023