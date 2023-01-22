Shami advises Umran: If you work on line and length you can rule the world

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami feels young Umran Malik, with his raw pace, has a bright future ahead and the youngster ''can rule the world'' if he works on his line and length.

The Jammu and Kashmir speedster has impressed with his express pace, bowling at 150 clicks consistently but has struggled with accuracy.

''There's only one piece of advice I want to give. I don't think it's easy to play against the pace that you have. Just that we need to work a little on line and length. If we can get a command over it, we can rule the world.

''You have a lot of power, future is bright. Best wishes for you, hope you do well,'' Shami said during a chat with Umran, which has been posted by bcci.tv.

Shami and Mohammed Siraj generated considerable seam movement to run through the New Zealand's top-order as the hosts cantered to an eight-wicket win in the second ODI to seal the three-match series here on Saturday.

When Umran asked how he remains so calm and happy in every match, Shami said ''When you are playing for the country, you shouldn't take pressure on yourself. You should keep trusting your skills. You tend to get carried away when under pressure.

''But, when you keep your cool and keep trusting your skills, you have better opportunity to execute your plans. When you are doing well, then the importance of focussing is more.

''Keep your smile on, it's white-ball cricket, anybody can get hit. But keep believing in your skill and keep an eye on the pitch and bowl accordingly,'' he added.

