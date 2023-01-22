Left Menu

Rallying-Ogier takes record ninth Monte Carlo victory

France's Sebastien Ogier won the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally for a record ninth time on Sunday after leading all the way in the French Alps. It might have been a Toyota one-two-three had Evans not lost too much time with a puncture on Friday. Ogier and Rovanpera each won two of Sunday's final four stages, with the Finn taking the maximum five bonus points with victory in the final Power Stage.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 19:03 IST
Rallying-Ogier takes record ninth Monte Carlo victory

France's Sebastien Ogier won the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally for a record ninth time on Sunday after leading all the way in the French Alps. The eight times world champion, now competing part-time for Toyota, beat team mate and reigning world champion Kalle Rovanpera by 18.8 seconds in a one-two finish.

Belgian Thierry Neuville finished third for Hyundai with Welsh driver Elfyn Evans making it three Toyotas in the top four. It might have been a Toyota one-two-three had Evans not lost too much time with a puncture on Friday.

Ogier and Rovanpera each won two of Sunday's final four stages, with the Finn taking the maximum five bonus points with victory in the final Power Stage. Ogier leads the championship with 26 points to Rovanpera's 23 and Neuville on 17. Ogier had previously shared the record of eight Monte Carlo wins with compatriot and nine times world champion Sebastien Loeb, who won last year but was absent this time.

The dominant 2023 drive made up for last year when Ogier suffered a puncture to his car's front-left tyre on the penultimate stage while he was leading by nearly half a minute. Ogier's nine victories have come with five different manufacturers over three decades - starting in 2009 with Peugeot and continuing from 2014-2016 with Volkswagen before he won in 2017 and 2018 with Ford, 2019 with Citroen and 2021 with Toyota.

Sunday's win was however a first at top level for co-driver Vincent Landais. Ogier won the opening two stages on Thursday and never ceded the lead from then on, enjoying a 30-second advantage going into Saturday and then playing safe.

"It's huge," he told the official www.wrc.com website. "I love this rally. It's the one which gave me the dream right at the beginning and I am so happy for Vincent. For me it's nice, but for him it's a dream to take his first win.

"We still need to enjoy these moments and that's why we are still here, to catch some victories like this. To win a famous one like Monte has no price." The next round is in Sweden from Feb. 9-12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023