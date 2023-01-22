Soccer-Union Berlin sign Croatia defender Juranovic from Celtic

Left Menu

Sky Sports reported that Union, third in the Bundesliga standings, paid a fee of up to 10 million pounds ($12.39 million) for the versatile 27-year-old. Juranovic has 27 caps and was on the bench for Croatia's 2-1 win over Morocco in the World Cup third-place playoff match in Qatar last month.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 19:42 IST
Union Berlin have signed Croatia defender Josip Juranovic from Scottish champions Celtic, both clubs said on Sunday. Sky Sports reported that Union, third in the Bundesliga standings, paid a fee of up to 10 million pounds ($12.39 million) for the versatile 27-year-old.

Juranovic has 27 caps and was on the bench for Croatia's 2-1 win over Morocco in the World Cup third-place playoff match in Qatar last month. "The transfer to Union fulfils my dream of being able to play in one of the best football leagues in the world. The Bundesliga is intense and robust, which suits my game," Juranovic said.

He will give Union more options in defence after Norway fullback Julian Ryerson's move to Borussia Dortmund this month. ($1 = 0.8069 pounds)

