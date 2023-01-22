HIGHLIGHTS-Australian Open 2023: Day seven on Sunday

Highlights of the seventh day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday, all times local (GMT +11): 0221 AZARENKA WITH COMEBACK WIN TO FACE PEGULA

Third seed Jessica Pegula will face a quarter-final against twice champion Victoria Azarenka, who fought back to beat Zhu Lin 4-6 6-1 6-4 and end the Chinese star's impressive run. The Belarusian broke at 4-4 in the decider before showing composure to defend two break points and serve out for the win.

READ MORE Top seed Swiatek crashes out, Gauff exits Australian Open in tears

Tsitsipas holds off Sinner in thriller to reach quarter-finals Greek Tsitsipas feels at home in Melbourne

Lehecka high on belief after Australian Open heroics Top seed Swiatek knocked out by Wimbledon champ Rybakina

Czech Lehecka stuns sixth seed Auger-Aliassime Korda hands early birthday present to dad Petr with 4th-round win

Lucky towel helps Korda reach first Grand Slam quarter-final Rybakina eyes Swiatek's No.1 ranking after Australian Open win

Swiatek wants winning mindset back after Australian Open exit Ostapenko schools Gauff to return to the Grand Slam limelight

Early French Open triumph proved a burden, says resurgent Ostapenko Gauff in tears after failing to crack Ostapenko code

Order of play on Sunday 2315 TSITSIPAS OUTLASTS SINNER

Stefanos Tsitsipas quashed an attempted comeback from Jannik Sinner to beat the Italian 6-4 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3 and reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for a fourth time. "It was a long match. I feel like I've spent a century on this court," third-seeded Tsitsipas said after the match, which lasted just over four hours.

"It was a ripper, as they say here. I can feel my face burning from the effort today." 1900 AUGER-ALIASSIME KNOCKED OUT BY LEHECKA

Czech Jiri Lehecka pulled off a major upset by knocking out Canadian sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6 6-3 7-6(2) 7-6(3) in the fourth round. Before the Australian Open, Lehecka had never won a Grand Slam main draw match.

"(I lost) in the first round last year, so of course if somebody had told me before the tournament that I would play like this, then I wouldn't believe them, but I'm super happy that I'm through and I'm excited," the 21-year-old said. 1852 THIRD SEED PEGULA INTO QUARTERS

American third seed Jessica Pegula reached the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park for the third straight year after beating 20th seed Barbora Krejcikova 7-5 6-2. She will next face the winner of Victoria Azarenka v Zhu Lin. "I think I returned very well once I started getting a feel for her serve. After I managed to scrape that first set out I returned really well," said Pegula who has yet to drop a set in Melbourne.

1820 NISHIOKA AVOIDS TRIPLE BAGEL IN 'STRANGE MATCH' Yoshihito Nishioka struggled to understand what was happening as he was being blown off the court by Karen Khachanov on Sunday before the Japanese player found his feet in the third set in a 6-0 6-0 7-6(4) defeat.

"This was a strange match for me. I didn't know what was going on the first two sets," he said. "I had to do something different ... so I started just grinding against him. I almost had it in the third set, but it's not my day so I couldn't take it."

1800 KORDA EDGES OUT HURKACZ IN SLOW-BURN THRILLER American Sebastian Korda clawed his way past Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 3-6 6-3 6-2 1-6 7-6(10-7) to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

After four unremarkable sets in which both struggled to find their best tennis, the contest finally hit boiling point in the fifth as the duo slugged it out from behind the baseline in a nerve-jangling finale that brought Rod Laver Arena to life. 1640 KHACHANOV CRUSHES NISHIOKA

Karen Khachanov cruised past Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-0 6-0 7-6(4) to reach his first Australian Open quarter-final. The Russian won 14 straight games from the start of the match before Nishioka finally got on the board to avoid a triple bagel and salvaged some pride by turning the third set into more of a contest.

1525 SWIATEK TO RESET AFTER SHOCK EXIT "It was just tough," top seed Iga Swiatek said after losing to Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in straight sets. "I need to work on my mindset. I'm going to take time right now to kind of reset.

"The past two weeks have been pretty hard for me... so I'm going to try to chill out a little bit more. That's all." 1442 OSTAPENKO OVERWHELMS GAUFF IN STRAIGHT SETS

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko ended American Coco Gauff's run at Melbourne Park with a clinical 7-5 6-3 victory to reach the quarter-finals for the first time. Ostapenko had the crowd laughing with her answer to a question on whether she trusted the automatic line-calling system in use at Melbourne Park.

"To be honest? No," the former French Open champion said. "I mean honestly, this live electronic system ... sometimes it feels like it makes mistakes. I look at my team because I know sometimes I'm wrong, but I feel some balls are pretty close." 1410 RYBAKINA OUSTS WORLD NUMBER ONE SWIATEK

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina stunned world number one Iga Swiatek 6-4 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the first time. The 22nd seed will next face Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko. "Of course I'm nervous every time I go on the court," Rybakina said. "At least I'm trying not to show so much emotions, my coach is saying I need to show sometimes."

1400 WHEELCHAIR TENNIS STAR ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT Japan's wheelchair world number one Shingo Kunieda has announced his retirement. The 38-year-old won three Paralympic singles gold medals and 28 Grand Slam titles.

"I've been thinking about retirement since my dream came true at the Tokyo Paralympics. Last year's Wimbledon singles title for the first time made me feel that my energy was little left to compete," he said on Twitter. 1240 WOMEN'S SINGLES UNDERWAY AT MELBOURNE PARK

Fourth round singles action began as scheduled on the seventh day of the year's first Grand Slam, with top seed Iga Swiatek taking on Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. The weather forecast looks good, with a high of 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and no rain expected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)