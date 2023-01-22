Left Menu

Soccer-Wolves sign experienced defender Dawson from West Ham

Struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed centre back Craig Dawson on a 2-1/2 year deal from fellow Premier League side West Ham United, the Midlands club said on Sunday. Dawson made 87 appearances for West Ham after arriving on loan from fellow London club Watford in October 2020, with the move made permanent in the 2021 close season. ($1 = 0.8069 pounds)

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 22:07 IST
Soccer-Wolves sign experienced defender Dawson from West Ham

Struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed centre back Craig Dawson on a 2-1/2 year deal from fellow Premier League side West Ham United, the Midlands club said on Sunday. Financial details were not disclosed but British media said the 32-year-old cost 3.3 million pounds ($4.09 million).

Wolves, who lost 3-0 at home to Manchester City on Sunday, are 17th and level on 17 points with third-bottom Bournemouth. Dawson made 87 appearances for West Ham after arriving on loan from fellow London club Watford in October 2020, with the move made permanent in the 2021 close season.

($1 = 0.8069 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023