Soccer-Wolves sign experienced defender Dawson from West Ham
Struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed centre back Craig Dawson on a 2-1/2 year deal from fellow Premier League side West Ham United, the Midlands club said on Sunday. Dawson made 87 appearances for West Ham after arriving on loan from fellow London club Watford in October 2020, with the move made permanent in the 2021 close season. ($1 = 0.8069 pounds)
Struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed centre back Craig Dawson on a 2-1/2 year deal from fellow Premier League side West Ham United, the Midlands club said on Sunday. Financial details were not disclosed but British media said the 32-year-old cost 3.3 million pounds ($4.09 million).
Wolves, who lost 3-0 at home to Manchester City on Sunday, are 17th and level on 17 points with third-bottom Bournemouth. Dawson made 87 appearances for West Ham after arriving on loan from fellow London club Watford in October 2020, with the move made permanent in the 2021 close season.
($1 = 0.8069 pounds)
