Sports News Roundup: Lehecka high on belief after Australian Open heroics; Greek Tsitsipas feels at home in Melbourne and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Greek Tsitsipas feels at home in Melbourne

Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas described the Australian Open as his "home slam", saying the conditions in Melbourne remind him of the Attic Peninsula. Tsitsipas, a three-time semi-finalist at the Australian Open, reached the quarter-finals on Sunday after he held firm to beat Italy's Jannik Sinner 6-4 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3.

Soccer-Haaland fires another hat-trick to earn Man City comfortable win over Wolves

Norwegian goalscoring phenomenon Erling Haaland fired his fourth Premier League hat-trick of a remarkable season to earn Manchester City a comfortable 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. City dominated the first half and deservedly took the lead after Haaland headed home from a pinpoint cross from Kevin De Bruyne in the 40th minute.

Tennis-Top seed Swiatek crashes out of Australian Open, Tsitsipas survives

Top seed Iga Swiatek was bundled out of the Australian Open fourth round on Sunday, with title threat Coco Gauff also exiting in tears, as a pair of underestimated Grand Slam champions tore open the women's draw. Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas avoided a similar fate by claiming a thrilling 6-4 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3 win over Italian Jannik Sinner and keep his dreams of a maiden Grand Slam title alive.

Soccer-Wolves sign experienced defender Dawson from West Ham

Struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed centre back Craig Dawson on a 2-1/2 year deal from fellow Premier League side West Ham United, the Midlands club said on Sunday. Financial details were not disclosed but British media said the 32-year-old cost 3.3 million pounds ($4.09 million).

Tennis-Lehecka high on belief after Australian Open heroics

Jiri Lehecka said he had the game to go to higher places after the unheralded Czech stunned Canadian sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Australian Open on Sunday to reach the quarter-final of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. The unseeded 21-year-old made his main draw debut in all the four majors last year and lost in the first round but has been a revelation at Melbourne Park, beating 11th seed Cameron Norrie in five sets and downing Auger-Aliassime 4-6 6-3 7-6(2) 7-6(3).

Soccer-Ronaldo to captain Al Nassr on Saudi Pro league debut

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to captain Al Nassr on his debut in their Saudi Pro league game against Al Ettifaq on Sunday. Ronaldo signed a 2-1/2 year deal with Al Nassr last month, reported to be worth over 200 million euros ($216.28 million), but has had to wait to play because of a two-match ban by England's FA for knocking a phone out of a fan's hand in April.

Soccer-Dortmund earn rollercoaster 4-3 win over Augsburg on Haller return

Borussia Dortmund snatched a topsy-turvy 4-3 victory over Augsburg on Sunday with striker Sebastien Haller making a substitute appearance following his cancer treatment. Augsburg managed to equalise three times before Gio Reyna's 78th minute looping shot gave the hosts victory in their season restart following a two-month break.

Tennis-Korda hands early birthday present to dad Petr with 4th-round win

American Sebastian Korda said Sunday's fourth-round Australian Open win over Hubert Hurkacz was an early birthday present for his father Petr, who won his only Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park in 1998. Young gun Korda defeated Polish 10th seed Hurkacz 3-6 6-3 6-2 1-6 7-6 (10-7) in a thrilling contest, reaching the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Tennis-Azarenka back in Australian Open quarters after seven-year wait

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka reached her first Austalian Open quarter-final for seven years as she fended off China's Zhu Lin 4-6 6-1 6-4 in the early hours of Monday. Azarenka, twice a winner of the title in Melbourne, started slowly and lost the opening set but stormed through the second to take the fourth round match into a decider.

NBA roundup: Celtics run win string to nine by edging Raptors

Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and the visiting Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 106-104 on Saturday to extend their winning streak to nine games, matching their longest of the season. Reserves Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon added 25 and 23 points for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard scored all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter. The Celtics were without Jayson Tatum (wrist), and the Raptors did not have Fred VanVleet (rib).

(With inputs from agencies.)