Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:07 PM EDT on Sunday, January 22

NFL Report: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has high ankle sprain An MRI on Sunday confirmed that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain during the team's AFC divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-MAHOMES, Field Level Media

-- Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital more than two weeks after reportedly helping to save two children from drowning at a beach in Pensacola, Fla. FOOTBALL-NFL-HILLIS, Field Level Media

-- Sunday's schedule: Cincinnati at Buffalo Dallas at San Francisco

---- NBA

Sunday's schedule: L.A. Clippers at Dallas New Orleans at Miami New York at Toronto Oklahoma City at Denver Memphis at Phoenix Brooklyn at Golden State L.A. Lakers at Portland --

COLLEGE BASKETBALL NC State's Terquavion Smith (neck, elbow) day-to-day North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith was released from the hospital after X-rays were negative following a frightening fall on the court in Saturday's game at North Carolina, the university said. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-NCST-SMITH, Field Level Media

-- Sunday's schedule: Butler at No. 15 UConn Michigan State at Indiana Maryland at No. 3 Purdue Minnesota at Michigan Temple at No. 1 Houston Oregon State at California Washington State at Colorado

---- NHL

Canucks fire Bruce Boudreau, tab Rick Tocchet as coach The Vancouver Canucks fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and named Rick Tocchet as his replacement on Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-VAN-BOUDREAU-TOCCHET, Field Level Media --

Sunday's schedule: Pittsburgh at New Jersey Los Angeles at Chicago San Jose at Boston Winnipeg at Philadelphia Vegas at Arizona ----

TENNIS ATP -- Australian Open WTA -- Australian Open

---- SOCCER

Quakes acquire Brazilian G Daniel The San Jose Earthquakes acquired goalkeeper Daniel from Brazil's Internacional on a permanent transfer. SOCCER-MLS-SJE-DANIEL, Field Level Media ----

GOLF PGA -- The American Express LPGA -- Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

---- ESPORTS

CS:GO -- BLAST Premier Spring Groups Call of Duty League Major II qualifiers ----

