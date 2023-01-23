Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea boss calls for undersoil heating after WSL freeze-out

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes called for undersoil heating to be installed at all Women's Super League grounds after her side's home game against Liverpool was abandoned after just a few minutes due to an icy pitch.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2023 00:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 00:53 IST
Soccer-Chelsea boss calls for undersoil heating after WSL freeze-out

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes called for undersoil heating to be installed at all Women's Super League grounds after her side's home game against Liverpool was abandoned after just a few minutes due to an icy pitch. After efforts to thaw it out using heaters, the pitch was deemed playable by officials but it quickly became apparent that players were struggling to maintain their balance, leading the game to be called off.

"The game should never have started," Hayes told the BBC. "We have to say to ourselves that it's time for undersoil heating. We've got to take our game seriously -- yes, we can have our blowers and pitch tents, but it's not enough."

Former England manager Hope Powell, who stepped down as coach of WSL side Brighton & Hove Albion last October, was equally critical. "They should have cancelled it before. The pitch was hard and it was a bit dubious whether it would go ahead or not. But to actually start the game and then five minutes into it realise it was dangerous, too many players slipping, I think is very embarrassing," she said.

"It is not a good look and it's a shame for everybody here today ... this is a worst case scenario. It's embarrassing for the league, for the players and everybody involved." Chelsea's was not the only game affected by the freezing temperatures in England on Sunday - Arsenal's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur's home game against Leicester City were also postponed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023