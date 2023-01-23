NFL-Hamlin in attendance for Bengals-Bills playoff game

Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin was in attendance to watch his Bills host the Bengals on Sunday, less than three weeks after he suffered an on-field cardiac arrest in a matchup between the teams in Cincinnati.

The Bills tweeted a video of the 24-year-old arriving at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium in a golf cart for the AFC Divisional Round playoff game. His mother, father and younger brother were also in attendance. "Welcome home," the Bills tweeted.

Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery since he collapsed moments after making a tackle at the game on Jan. 2. He had to have his heartbeat restored on the field as stunned players from both teams cried, prayed and hugged. The game was postponed and later canceled.

After the frightening scene of Hamlin receiving life-saving CPR on the field played out on national television, he received an outpouring of public support as fans prayed outside his hospital window and donated millions to his charity. He was discharged from a Buffalo hospital and returned home on Jan. 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)