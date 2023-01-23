Soccer-Talking points from European soccer

Talking points from the weekend in European soccer leagues:

BUNDESLIGA Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastien Haller made his Bundesliga debut for the Ruhr valley club after coming on as a second half substitute in their 4-3 win over Augsburg on Sunday following his treatment for testicular cancer.

Ivory coast striker Haller had signed back in July but was diagnosed with cancer during a pre-season training camp and underwent surgery and months of therapy. EREDIVISIE

Feyenoord might yet come to see Sunday's 1-1 home draw against archrivals Ajax Amsterdam as a missed opportunity to consolidate their leadership of the Dutch league, even if they remain five points clear of the defending champions. It is proving one of the more open Dutch campaigns in years and at the halfway point, after Sunday's result, Feyenoord (38 points) are two clear of second-placed AZ Alkmaar.

PSV had a narrow home win on Saturday and are third (35), followed by FC Twente (34) and Ajax (33). But a chance to leave Ajax floundering even further adrift was missed as Feyenoord gave up a lead handed to them by Brazilian Igor Paixao in the first half and allowed Ajax's Davy Klaassen a 71st minute equaliser.

LA LIGA Real Sociedad won 2-0 at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday and kept pace as arguably Spain's most in-form team in the last few months, with nine consecutive wins in official matches.

Sociedad are third in the LaLiga standings and unbeaten since early November, three points adrift of second-placed Real Madrid and far ahead of Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Real Betis and Osasuna, who are fighting for the last Champions League qualification place. Their biggest challenge, however, will come this week with a trip to Barcelona for the Copa del Rey quarter-final on Wednesday and a league clash at Real Madrid on Sunday, where a win would move them into second place.

With Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth in top form having scored seven goals in their last nine competitive matches, 'La Real' are a well-oiled machine under coach Imanol Alguacil in his fifth season, and could well mount a serious title challenge. SERIE A

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is unsure if his side can qualify for the Champions League but insists there is still a lot to fight for this season despite a 15-point deduction leaving them in ninth place in Serie A, 27 points behind leaders Napoli. "I don't know if we can do it. I think at 71 points, you will probably get into the Champions League. It's tough, but we have Serie A, the Coppa Italia, the Europa League, so take it one step at a time. It's impossible to think that far in the future," he said after a 3-3 draw against Atalanta on Sunday.

Juve can not afford to drop any more points if they are to recoup the deficit to their rivals above them and qualify for any European football next season. They play French club Nantes in the Europa League playoffs next month and will meet Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals on Feb. 2.

