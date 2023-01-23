Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Benzema and Kroos lead Real Madrid to victory at Bilbao

Champions Real Madrid earned a 2-0 win in a feisty LaLiga encounter at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday to ensure they stayed in the hunt for the LaLiga title with leaders Barcelona. Barca moved to 44 points in the standings after their 1-0 win over Getafe earlier on Sunday. They are three points ahead of Real and six points in front of third-placed Real Sociedad. Bilbao are eighth with 26 points.

Tennis-Greek Tsitsipas feels at home in Melbourne

Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas described the Australian Open as his "home slam", saying the conditions in Melbourne remind him of the Attic Peninsula. Tsitsipas, a three-time semi-finalist at the Australian Open, reached the quarter-finals on Sunday after he held firm to beat Italy's Jannik Sinner 6-4 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3.

Tennis-Top seed Swiatek crashes out of Australian Open, Tsitsipas survives

Top seed Iga Swiatek was bundled out of the Australian Open fourth round on Sunday, with title threat Coco Gauff also exiting in tears, as a pair of underestimated Grand Slam champions tore open the women's draw. Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas avoided a similar fate by claiming a thrilling 6-4 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3 win over Italian Jannik Sinner and keep his dreams of a maiden Grand Slam title alive.

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the latest round of Premier League games: HAALAND CONTINUES TO MAKE PREMIER LEAGUE LOOK EASY

Soccer-It doesn't get much better says Arsenal's Arteta after late win

Apart from picking up a yellow card Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta enjoyed the perfect Sunday afternoon as his side completed the first half of their Premier League campaign by reaching 50 points with a 3-2 win over Manchester United. Two goals by Eddie Nketiah and one from Bukayo Saka -- both products of Arsenal's academy -- sealed the win that lifted Arsenal five points clear of champions Manchester City.

NFL-Hamlin receives standing ovation at Bengals-Bills playoff game

Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin received a standing ovation from fans at the Bills-Bengals game on Sunday when video screens showed him in attendance at the contest less than three weeks after he suffered an on-field cardiac arrest. Hamlin put his hands together to make a heart symbol, held up three fingers to represent his number, and raised his arms to pump up the sold-out crowd at the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium.

Soccer-Juventus share points with Atalanta in six-goal thriller

Juventus put aside their off-field troubles to rescue a 3-3 draw with Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday. Massimiliano Allegri's side were playing their first match since being docked 15 points on Friday by an Italian soccer court investigating the club's transfer dealings, leaving the former third-placed club marooned in mid-table.

Tennis-Azarenka back in Australian Open quarters after seven-year wait

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka reached her first Austalian Open quarter-final for seven years as she fended off China's Zhu Lin 4-6 6-1 6-4 in the early hours of Monday. Azarenka, twice a winner of the title in Melbourne, started slowly and lost the opening set but stormed through the second to take the fourth round match into a decider.

NBA roundup: Celtics run win string to nine by edging Raptors

Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and the visiting Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 106-104 on Saturday to extend their winning streak to nine games, matching their longest of the season. Reserves Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon added 25 and 23 points for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard scored all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter. The Celtics were without Jayson Tatum (wrist), and the Raptors did not have Fred VanVleet (rib).

Soccer-Nketiah strikes late as leaders Arsenal edge Man Utd in thriller

Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with Eddie Nketiah scoring twice in a 3-2 defeat of Manchester United, including a 90th-minute winner, in a rip-roaring clash at The Emirates on Sunday. It looked as though it would end honours even with United resisting a late Gunners siege but Nketiah tapped in from close range to send the home fans into raptures.

