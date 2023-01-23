HIGHLIGHTS-Australian Open 2023: Day eight on Monday

Highlights of the eighth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday, all times local (GMT +11): 1415 PLISKOVA ADVANCES IN 55 MINUTES

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova needed only 55 minutes to beat China's Zhang Shuai 6-0 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals. Pliskova fired 12 aces and 33 winners to set up a clash with either fourth seed Caroline Garcia or Magda Linette.

1238 SABALENKA INTO QUARTER-FINALS FOR FIRST TIME Sabalenka stormed into the Melbourne Park quarter-finals for the first time with a 7-5 6-2 victory over Swiss Bencic, setting up a meeting with teenager Linda Fruhvirtova or Donna Vekic.

Bencic drew first blood with a break in the third game but the Belarusian fifth seed cut down the unforced errors and upped the pace of her serve to run out a worthy winner in 87 minutes on Rod Laver Arena. 1109 SABALENKA, BENCIC ON COURT FOR FOURTH-ROUND CLASH

Aryna Sabalenka and Belinda Bencic got their fourth-round clash underway as scheduled under sunny skies on Rod Laver Arena, kicking off day eight of the championships. The temperature was 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 Fahrenheit) with a high of 26 forecast.

