Left Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo makes competitive debut in Al Nassr's victory against Al-Ettifaq

In his debut game in Riyadh, Ronaldo played the entire 90 minutes and kept the crowd engaged. Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca gave Al-Nassr the lead shortly after the halfway point.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2023 09:50 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 09:50 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo makes competitive debut in Al Nassr's victory against Al-Ettifaq
Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq players in action (Photo: AlNassr FC/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo made his much-awaited Al Nassr debut, but failed to score as his new team defeated Al-Ettifaq 1-0 in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday. In his debut game in Riyadh, Ronaldo played the entire 90 minutes and kept the crowd engaged.

Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca gave Al-Nassr the lead shortly after the halfway point. Abdulmajeed Al Sulaiheem sent in a cross that Ronaldo rushed into the box to try to meet, but it sailed over his head and was met by Talisca, who was able to score. A few minutes later, Ronaldo lined up a free kick outside the area and had a great chance, but his shot went high and wide.

The second half saw the 37-year-old race the ball down to the byline and fire in a threatening cross, but the resulting shot missed the mark. Earlier on Thursday, Ronaldo scored twice for a Riyadh All Stars team in a 4-5 defeat to Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain in an exhibition match.

With 14 games under their belt, Al Nassr has surpassed the reigning champion Al Hilal by one point. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no major pullback: Happiest Minds

Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023