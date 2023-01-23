Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Benzema and Kroos lead Real Madrid to victory at Bilbao; Tennis-Thiem confirms rib injury, racing to be fit for Davis Cup and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Benzema and Kroos lead Real Madrid to victory at Bilbao

Champions Real Madrid earned a 2-0 win in a feisty LaLiga encounter at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday to ensure they stayed in the hunt for the LaLiga title with leaders Barcelona. Barca moved to 44 points in the standings after their 1-0 win over Getafe earlier on Sunday. They are three points ahead of Real and six points in front of third-placed Real Sociedad. Bilbao are eighth with 26 points.

Tennis-Thiem confirms rib injury, racing to be fit for Davis Cup

Dominic Thiem has confirmed he suffered a rib injury during the Australian Open, but will look to recover for Davis Cup qualifiers which begin next month. Thiem, a former U.S. Open champion, has struggled with injuries in recent years and fallen to number 98 in the world as a result.

NFL-'Joe Cool' delivers as Bengals plow Bills to reach AFC Championship game

Quarterback Joe Burrow overcame driving snow and a hostile road environment, leading the Cincinnati Bengals past the favored Buffalo Bills 27-10 and reaching the AFC Championship game for the second straight year. Burrow guided the Bengals to 412 yards of total offense, 30 first downs and zero turnovers behind a commanding performance from the offensive line.

Tennis-Sabalenka powers past Bencic into last eight

Aryna Sabalenka overpowered Belinda Bencic 7-5 6-2 to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time on Monday, getting her head straight after going down an early break to blast her Swiss opponent off the court. The 24-year-old Belarusian will face Croatian Donna Vekic or Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova in the last-eight as she looks to book a spot in the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the fourth time.

NHL roundup: Penguins denied OT win as Devils prevail

Dougie Hamilton scored a power-play goal 2:07 into overtime Sunday to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Newark, N.J. Marcus Pettersson appeared to net the game-winner for the Penguins at the 1:30 mark, but referees immediately waved off the goal because Pittsburgh had too many men on the ice after Pettersson leaped off the bench on a shift change before a teammate exited.

Soccer-No one is laughing at Arsenal's title ambitions now, says Zinchenko

Arsenal full back Oleksandr Zinchenko said some of his team mates had laughed when he said at the start of the season that the north London club could win the Premier League title, but that the squad has now started to believe it is possible. Ukraine international Zinchenko joined Arsenal from Manchester City prior to the season, bringing title-winning pedigree having won the league four times with the reigning champions.

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the latest round of Premier League games: HAALAND CONTINUES TO MAKE PREMIER LEAGUE LOOK EASY

NFL-Hamlin receives standing ovation at Bengals-Bills playoff game

Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin received a standing ovation from fans at the Bills-Bengals game on Sunday when video screens showed him in attendance at the contest less than three weeks after he suffered an on-field cardiac arrest. Hamlin put his hands together to make a heart symbol, held up three fingers to represent his number, and raised his arms to pump up the sold-out crowd at the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium.

Soccer-Juventus share points with Atalanta in six-goal thriller

Juventus put aside their off-field troubles to rescue a 3-3 draw with Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday. Massimiliano Allegri's side were playing their first match since being docked 15 points on Friday by an Italian soccer court investigating the club's transfer dealings, leaving the former third-placed club marooned in mid-table.

Tennis-Azarenka back in Australian Open quarters after seven-year wait

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka reached her first Austalian Open quarter-final for seven years as she fended off China's Zhu Lin 4-6 6-1 6-4 in the early hours of Monday. Azarenka, twice a winner of the title in Melbourne, started slowly and lost the opening set but stormed through the second to take the fourth round match into a decider.

