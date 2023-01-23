Left Menu

Ahead of Indore ODI against NZ, Indian cricketers, umpires pray at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 23-01-2023 11:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 11:30 IST
Ahead of Indore ODI against NZ, Indian cricketers, umpires pray at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the third and final One-Day International in Indore against New Zealand, the Indian cricket team as well as umpires and officials visited the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple here on Monday morning and attended the 'Bhasma Aarti'.

Among those who took part in the morning 'aarti' and offered 'jal' (water) to the deity were Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Surya Kumar Yadav, temple priest Ashish Guru told PTI.

Ujjain Lok Sabha MP Anil Firozia felicitated them during the visit, he added.

''Later the team, comprising 25 persons, visited the residence of Mahanirvani Akhada's Mahant Shri Vineet Giriji Maharaj to seek blessings,'' Guru said.

India lead the 3-match ODI series against New Zealand 2-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no major pullback: Happiest Minds

Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023