Sports News Roundup: NFL-'Joe Cool' delivers as Bengals plow Bills to reach AFC Championship game; Tennis-Pliskova back in the Melbourne quarter-finals and feeling good and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-'Joe Cool' delivers as Bengals plow Bills to reach AFC Championship game

Quarterback Joe Burrow overcame driving snow and a hostile road environment, leading the Cincinnati Bengals past the favored Buffalo Bills 27-10 and reaching the AFC Championship game for the second straight year. Burrow guided the Bengals to 412 yards of total offense, 30 first downs and zero turnovers behind a commanding performance from the offensive line.

Tennis-Pliskova back in the Melbourne quarter-finals and feeling good

Karolina Pliskova has flown under the radar at the Australian Open this year and the former world number one moved quietly into the quarter-finals on Kia Arena on Monday after many of the top seeds had scattered to the winds. Still effectively on the comeback trail after an arm fracture prevented her from playing in Australia last year, the Czech reached the last-eight with a 6-0 6-4 win over China's Zhang Shuai on the least prestigious court still being used.

Tennis-Sabalenka powers on, Garcia and teenager Fruhvirtova bow out

Aryna Sabalenka eased into quarter-finals for the first time to firm as a favourite for the Australian Open title on Monday, but fourth seed Caroline Garcia was bundled out and 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova's dream run was brought to an end. World number 45 Magda Linette ensured Poland would be represented in the last eight by stunning Garcia 7-6(3) 6-4, while Croatian Donna Vekic, ranked 64th in the world, held her nerve to down Fruhvirtova 6-2 1-6 6-3.

NHL roundup: Penguins denied OT win as Devils prevail

Dougie Hamilton scored a power-play goal 2:07 into overtime Sunday to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Newark, N.J. Marcus Pettersson appeared to net the game-winner for the Penguins at the 1:30 mark, but referees immediately waved off the goal because Pittsburgh had too many men on the ice after Pettersson leaped off the bench on a shift change before a teammate exited.

Tennis-Teenager Fruhvirtova knocks back Williams comparison

Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova was quick to shut down an attempt to compare her and her 15-year-old sibling, Brenda, to the Williams sisters after her fairytale run at the Australian Open came to an end in the fourth round on Monday. Fruhvirtova reached the last 16 in only her second Grand Slam main draw appearance, while Brenda came through qualifying to reach the first round, where she lost to Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Soccer-No one is laughing at Arsenal's title ambitions now, says Zinchenko

Arsenal full back Oleksandr Zinchenko said some of his team mates had laughed when he said at the start of the season that the north London club could win the Premier League title, but that the squad has now started to believe it is possible. Ukraine international Zinchenko joined Arsenal from Manchester City prior to the season, bringing title-winning pedigree having won the league four times with the reigning champions.

NBA roundup: Thunder win on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's late shot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, including a go-ahead bucket with 9.2 seconds left, and the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Denver Nuggets 101-99 on Sunday night. Josh Giddey had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Kenrich Williams scored 11 points for Oklahoma City, which ended the Nuggets' nine-game winning streak and 16-game home winning streak.

NFL-Hamlin receives standing ovation at Bengals-Bills playoff game

Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin received a standing ovation from fans at the Bills-Bengals game on Sunday when video screens showed him in attendance at the contest less than three weeks after he suffered an on-field cardiac arrest. Hamlin put his hands together to make a heart symbol, held up three fingers to represent his number, and raised his arms to pump up the sold-out crowd at the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium.

Soccer-Juventus share points with Atalanta in six-goal thriller

Juventus put aside their off-field troubles to rescue a 3-3 draw with Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday. Massimiliano Allegri's side were playing their first match since being docked 15 points on Friday by an Italian soccer court investigating the club's transfer dealings, leaving the former third-placed club marooned in mid-table.

Tennis-Shared Korda 'tennis DNA' helping coach Stepanek produce early results

Coaching one of the brightest young names of the men's game can come with unique challenges, but Radek Stepanek has been helped in his partnership with Sebastian Korda as he shares the same 'tennis DNA' having worked under the American's father.

Stepanek, 44, reached a career-high world ranking of number eight and twice helped the Czech Republic capture the Davis Cup before stepping into the role of a coach and working with the likes of Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov.

