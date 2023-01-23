Left Menu

Akshay Bhatia lying second in Bahamas on Korn Ferry Tour

Akshay Bhatia continued his fine run in the Bahamas and was lying tied second after the first round of the 2023 Great Abaco Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Bhatia, an Indian-American was among the nine players tied second at 3-under, and two shots behind sole leader Cristobal Del Solar (67).

Starting from the first Bhatia had an up-and-down front nine with three birdies and three bogeys and made the turn in even par. He then eagled Par-4 12th and birdied the 18th to finish 3-under 69.

Last week Bhatia twice double bogeyed during the week at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, which he was defending. He ended tied fourth this time.

First-year Korn Ferry Tour member Cristobal Del Solar carded a 5-under 67 for a two-stroke lead in his second career Korn Ferry Tour start. He was T-31 last week at 2023 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic.

Solar posted six birdies against one bogey and led by two strokes over eight players tied at 3-under.

