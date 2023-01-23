Left Menu

Soccer-Everton sack manager Lampard -reports

Updated: 24-01-2023 01:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 20:57 IST
Frank Lampard has been sacked as manager of English Premier League soccer club Everton, British media reported on Monday, after a poor run of form that has left the club in a relegation battle.

Lampard's last game in charge was Saturday's 2-0 league defeat at West Ham United, which kept them second-bottom of the table on 15 points after 20 games, two points adrift of the safety zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

