Soccer-Everton sack manager Lampard -reports
Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 01:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 20:57 IST
Frank Lampard has been sacked as manager of English Premier League soccer club Everton, British media reported on Monday, after a poor run of form that has left the club in a relegation battle.
Lampard's last game in charge was Saturday's 2-0 league defeat at West Ham United, which kept them second-bottom of the table on 15 points after 20 games, two points adrift of the safety zone.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
