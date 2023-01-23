Soccer-Everton sack manager Lampard -reports

Frank Lampard has been sacked as manager of English Premier League soccer club Everton, British media reported on Monday, after a poor run of form that has left the club in a relegation battle.

Lampard's last game in charge was Saturday's 2-0 league defeat at West Ham United, which kept them second-bottom of the table on 15 points after 20 games, two points adrift of the safety zone.

