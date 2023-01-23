Work around Hyderabad street circuit moving at slow pace but Formula E confident timelines will be met

The work around the street circuit for the inaugural Formula E round in Hyderabad is moving at a slow pace but the organisers of the all-electric racing series remain confident of local promoters meeting all construction deadlines in time for the February 11 event. Sources on the ground told PTI that the construction of the foot over bridges around the 2.83km circuit is yet to be completed and the work on stands where fans will seat can be done at a much faster pace. Track work too is also yet to be completed. Since it is a street circuit, majority of the infrastructure will be temporary. Formula E has signed a four-year deal for the race with local promoters Ace Nxt Gen and the Telangana Government. ''The work is going on but it can be at a lot faster pace. The work on the track is the most important and should have been done by now,'' a source on the ground said. A Formula E team has also been stationed in Hyderabad for months to oversee the preparation for the race. Formula E cannot be compared to Formula 1, which left India in 2013, but it is the first FIA World Championship status event to to have come after close to 10 years. Formula E is confident that all timelines will be met. ''Formula E is unique in world motorsport in the races predominantly that takes place on street circuits. As such, the overlay and construction work for a circuit is always completed close to the race time to minimise day-to-day impact on the local area,'' Formula E said in a statement to PTI. ''Formula E has delivered 101 races in 26 iconic world cities to date, and Hyderabad is set to be the 27th host city. Formula E is working closely with all local partners to ensure construction deadlines are met and we will welcome thousands of fans to India's first Formula E race on Saturday, 11 February.'' In November, a round of the Indian Racing League was cancelled on the Hyderabad street circuit due to safety concerns. It was supposed to serve as a test event to the Formula E round. With a round of MotoGP scheduled in India for September, a smooth conduct of the Formula E race is essential. The race organisers need to keep in mind the mistakes committed at the time of Formula 1 which shut shop in India due to financial, tax and logistical hurdles. Jaypee Group was the promoter of Formula 1 in India.

