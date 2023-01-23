Sports News Roundup: Thunder win on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's late shot; New Dutch coach to return to traditional tactics and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Struggling Everton sack manager Lampard - reports

Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard, British media reported on Monday, after a poor run of form that has left the Premier League club in a relegation battle. Lampard's last game in charge was Saturday's 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham United, which kept them second-bottom on 15 points after 20 games, two points below the safety zone.

Tennis-Dominant Djokovic rolls on, Americans savour banner day at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic's bid for a 10th Australian Open crown shifted up a gear on Monday as he raced into the quarter-finals with a centre court masterclass and left his hamstring troubles behind. A year after being deported from the country on the eve of the Grand Slam, Djokovic sent the last Australian packing with a 6-2 6-1 6-2 demolition of Alex de Minaur at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena.

Soccer-Arsenal have history on side in title race with City

Arsenal confirmed they are deadly serious about winning the Premier League title by beating Manchester United 3-2 on Sunday to reach 50 points at the halfway mark of the season - a tally which usually leads to ending the season as champions. The victory, clinched by Eddie Nketiah's stoppage-time strike, saw Arsenal become only the fifth team in Premier League history to hit 50 points from their first 19 games. Three of the previous four teams to hit that milestone went on to lift the crown.

NBA roundup: Thunder win on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's late shot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, including a go-ahead bucket with 9.2 seconds left, and the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Denver Nuggets 101-99 on Sunday night. Josh Giddey had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Kenrich Williams scored 11 points for Oklahoma City, which ended the Nuggets' nine-game winning streak and 16-game home winning streak.

Soccer-New Dutch coach to return to traditional tactics

New Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman says he will return to the traditional Dutch way of playing after predecessor Lous van Gaal upset sensibilities by changing the team's approach during his tenure in charge. Koeman, who had been named as successor to Van Gaal last year already, was officially unveiled on Monday at a news conference and said he would field a team with four defenders again, rather than the three centre backs and two wing backs that Van Gaal had preferred over the last 18 months.

Tennis-Low expectations the key to Shelton's dream Melbourne run

American Ben Shelton extended his dream run at the Australian Open by overcoming compatriot J.J. Wolf in a five-set battle on Monday, exceeding his own low expectations he had about his first trip to Melbourne Park. The 20-year-old Shelton had never travelled outside the United States until this year but he is making the most of his first international trip, having reached the quarter-finals in only his second Grand Slam main draw appearance.

Tennis-Pegula targets first Grand Slam semi while Azarenka seeks revenge

American third seed Jessica Pegula is back in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for a third straight year and on Tuesday she will try to get over that hurdle for the first time when she faces twice champion Victoria Azarenka. Pegula is the highest seed left in the women's draw after Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur were knocked out in first-week upsets.

Soccer-Chelsea sale has given Glazers impetus to sell Manchester United, say experts

Chelsea's record sale last year has proved to the Glazer family that now is the right time to sell Manchester United, industry experts told Reuters, with any deal for the Premier League club having the potential to be the biggest in sporting history. British billionaire and long-time United fan Jim Ratcliffe's company INEOS has entered the bidding process to buy the record 20-times English champions after he failed to acquire Chelsea, who were sold for $5.2 billion in May.

Tennis-Djokovic says pain-free win a boost for Australian Open title hopes

Novak Djokovic said playing without pain for the first time at this year's Australian Open on Monday had given him the belief that his hamstring would hold out in his hunt for a 10th title at Melbourne Park and 22nd major to match Rafa Nadal. The Serbian fourth seed, who sustained the injury en route to the Adelaide International 1 title earlier this month and has been managing the problem, mowed down Australian Alex de Minaur 6-2 6-1 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals.

Factbox-Soccer-What next for Juventus after 15-point penalty?

Juventus have been hit with a 15-point penalty over their transfer dealings, leaving the most successful club in Serie A history facing a struggle to qualify for next season's European competitions. The ruling sent shares in Juventus sliding on Monday. The club is controlled by the Agnelli family through their Exor holding but its shares are also listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, increasing the scrutiny on its accounts.

