Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal sign Polish defender Kiwior

Premier League leaders Arsenal have signed Polish international defender Jakub Kiwior on a long-term deal from Serie A's Spezia Calcio, the London club said on Monday. The 22-year-old joined Spezia Calcio in August 2021, where he made 43 appearances, and was also part of the Polish national team at the World Cup in Qatar. "Jakub is a player who will add strength and quality to our defensive unit.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 01:57 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 01:47 IST
Soccer-Arsenal sign Polish defender Kiwior
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Premier League leaders Arsenal have signed Polish international defender Jakub Kiwior on a long-term deal from Serie A's Spezia Calcio, the London club said on Monday. Although it did not specify the length of Kiwior's contract, the transfer was reported by British media to be worth more than 20 million pounds ($24.74 million).

"It's fantastic that Jakub is joining us. He is a versatile young defender who has shown enormous potential and qualities with Spezia in Serie A, and also at international level with Poland," coach Mikel Arteta said in a statement. The 22-year-old joined Spezia Calcio in August 2021, where he made 43 appearances, and was also part of the Polish national team at the World Cup in Qatar.

"Jakub is a player who will add strength and quality to our defensive unit. We welcome Jakub and his family to Arsenal and look forward to working with him," Arteta added. Jakub takes the number 15 shirt and will immediately start training with his new team mates. ($1 = 0.8083 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023